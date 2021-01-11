MANCHESTER— In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Jan. 10
9:26, 9:13 and 9:02 p.m.: Three drivers on Lincoln Street received written warnings -- two for speeding and one for a stop sign violation.
3:20 p.m.: Medical emergency at Signing Beach on Masconomo Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:25 p.m.: A driver reportedly hit and damaged a wall on Coolidge Point. No injuries were reported.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Traffic stops: Between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m., 12 drivers on School Street received written warnings for violating various traffic laws. Seven were cited for speeding, three were cited for having defective equipment and two were sited for stop sign violations.
1:41 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on Route 128 southbound. The driver refused ambulance services.
12:16 p.m.: Report of an ongoing harassment issue on Central Street.
11:55 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
Friday, Jan. 8
10:03 and 5:47 p.m.: Two drivers on Route 128 southbound and Walker Road received written warnings for speeding.
3:16 p.m.: Lift assist on Old Essex Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.