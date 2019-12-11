In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Dec. 11
3:18 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
5:41 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a taillight violation.
4:01 p.m.: A report was filed regarding a Mt. Pleasant Street resident claiming to be a victim of identity theft.
2 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:37 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Broadway was ticketed.
7:23 a.m.: Lift assist on Stockholm Avenue. No injuries were reported.
7:16 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:06 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a headlight violation.
6:57 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Pooles Lane received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
6:53 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 10
8:17 p.m.: Report of a minor fender bender on Beach Street. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
7:41 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a citation for a marked lanes violation.
9:17 and 6:58 a.m.: Two medical emergencies at Newport Park. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Dec. 11
2:55 a.m.: Utility requested on Martin Street. Notification made.
12:38 a.m.: A motorist will be summonsed to court for operating after license suspension after a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
8:28 p.m.: Suspicious activity on Lakeview Road. Officer to file report.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 9:26, 9:37, 11:26 and 11:33 a.m. and 5:47 p.m., Apple Street at 2:51 p.m., and John Wise Avenue at 8:18 p.m. Three motorists were issued citations; the rest received verbal warnings.
3:25 p.m.: A citizen was given assistance on Martin Street.
1:26 p.m.: Officer assisted the driver of a vehicle disabled on Main Street.
1:01 p.m.: A person came into the station to report possible harassment.
12:58 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Main Street. Officer spoke to the person in question.
11:34 a.m.: Traffic hazard reported on Main Street.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
