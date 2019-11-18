In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Nov. 17
11:13 p.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
4:54 p.m.: National Grid was notified of wires down on Beach Street.
2:11 p.m.: A Millbrook Park resident reported receiving possible scam mail. The letter was allegedly sent from the city of Gloucester. Police advised the resident contact Gloucester City Hall about the issue.
12:43 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:27 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on Wharf Road.
Saturday, Nov. 16
6:47 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal complaint for unlicensed operation and failing to pull over.
1:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on Dock Square. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:09 p.m.: Report of a portable toilet in the roadway on Smith Street Court. Police notified the porta-potty company to have it moved. At 10:46 a.m. the next day, the department was notified it hadn't been moved and the company was notified once again.
10:49 a.m.: Report of a woman loitering outside Rockport High School during the PTO Holiday Craft Fair. According to police, the woman was initially turned down from getting a table to sell her wares at the festival due to space constraints. In response, the woman set up her table on the school's front lawn. Officers at the scene told the woman to pack up and leave.
7:19 a.m.: An officer moved downed electrical wires to the side of the road on Marmion Way.
Friday, Nov. 15
3:24 p.m.: Report of a black wallet lost at the Transfer Station on Blue Gate Lane.
11:12 a.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Hill Court. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:55 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street. No injuries were reported.
9:41 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:04 a.m.: Report of a civil dispute regarding a tenant and landlord on Sunset Lane.
6:23 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Nov. 17
9:04 p.m.: Report of a disturbance during a repossession on School Street. Officers at the scene restored the peace.
7:03 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street. No injuries were reported.
2:46 p.m.: A Central Street resident turned in a lost set of keys.
11:16 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Nov. 16
4:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Bridge Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Nov. 15
6:54 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a citation for a crosswalk violation.
3:07 p.m.: A North Street resident reported a package sent to their house had been opened.
12:18 p.m.: Medical emergency on Union Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:07 a.m.: Report of a civil dispute on Windemere Park Extension.
9:27 a.m.: A Central Street resident reported they lost a necklace.
ESSEX
Monday, Nov. 18
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Sunday, Nov. 17
9:53 p.m.: Abandoned 911 call made from Wood Drive. An officer spoke to the resident.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Eastern Avenue at 9:54 a.m.; Main Street at 10:25 a.m.; Western Avenue at 10:38 a.m.; Southern Avenue at 12:27, 1:33 and 8:59 p.m.; Eastern Avenue at Haskell Court at 3:04 p.m.; Southern Avenue at School Street at 8:18 and 8:31 p.m.; and Main Street and Willow Court at 9:36 p.m. Two drivers were issued citations, four received written warnings, and the others were given verbal warnings.
3:09 p.m.: Utility request made on Western Avenue. Assistance given.
1:36 p.m.: Firefighters dispatched to Spring Street for alarm activation. It was a false alarm.
Assistance given to citizens on Martin Street at 1:35 and 10:47 a.m. A report was filed in the first case.
Welfare checks made on Main Street at 12:21 a.m. and Western Avenue at 12:36 a.m.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Disturbances reported on Western Avenue at 5:43 p.m. and Main Street at 7:36 and 9:17 p.m. An officer spoke to the person in both cases, and reports were filed in the latter two cases.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Southern Avenue at 10:04 and 10:15 a.m., John Wise Avenue at John Wise Lane at 10:29 a.m., Western Avenue at County Road at 10:51 a.m., Martin Street at Evans Way at 11:02 a.m., Main Street at Hobbs Court at 1:52 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 2:31 p.m., John Wise Avenue at 2:41 p.m. Two drivers will be summonsed tp court, two drivers were issued citations, one received a written warning, and the others were given verbal warnings.
1:58 p.m.: Property found on Main Street.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.