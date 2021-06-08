In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, May 8
5:41 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved on the ground near the front of a building and disposed of safely.
Monday, June 7
4:22 p.m.: A loose dog was reported running in the roadway.
3:50 p.m.: Two individuals were reported to be arguing by Chantry's Alteration and Tailoring at 44 Bass Ave. One was reported to have almost run over the other while backing up the car.
ROCKPORT
Monday, June 7
6:54 p.m.: The Fire Department and National Grid tended to a transformer fire on Mt. Pleasant Street. The power was reportedly down in the area for a short period of time while work was being done.
4:49 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
Medical emergencies on Beach Street at 10:52 a..m. and Railroad Avenue at 4:22 p.m. Both individuals refused ambulance services.
11:11 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Broadway was tagged.
7:41 a.m.: Report of a dog hit by a car on Main Street. The dog's owner took the dog to the vet.
MANCHESTER
Monday, June 7
9:01 p.m.: A driver on Bridge Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on Raymond Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:57 p.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street.
8:51 a.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on Route 128 southbound. The driver refused ambulance services. The car was able to drive away from the scene on its own power.
ESSEX
Tuesday, June 8
6:31 a.m.: Medical emergency on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Monday, June 7
11:19 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a bat inside an Eastern Avenue home.
10:42 p.m.: Carlton Coose, 65, of Wood Drive, was arrested at his home on charges of vandalizing a boat and disturbing the police. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Tuesday morning.
Medical emergencies on Island Road at 2:45 p.m., Western Avenue at 6:11 p.m. and Wood Drive at 9:15 p.m. The three individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:19 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:11 p.m.: Medical emergency on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:52 p.m.: The Water Department was notified of a sewer alarm activation on Western Avenue.
5:47 p.m.: Lift assist on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:10 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation. The car was towed from the scene. It is unclear at this time what the citation was for.
1:48 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small fire on the back porch of Schooner's Market off Eastern Avenue. No injuries and minor damage were reported.