In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, Feb. 18
11:24 a.m.: Threats were reported on Leverett Street during an argument between neighbors. Police explained to both people the process of obtaining a harassment order as well as an emergency order through Gloucester District Court. The neighbors were then instructed to remain on their property and not engage with each other. They were told to call the station if there were any further issues.
3:31 a.m.: Police took a report of a disturbance.
Friday, Feb. 17
Crashes with property damage only were reported on on Mt. Vernon Street at 8:38 a.m. and Main Street at 7:36 p.m.
6:20 p.m.: A pedestrian was struck on Rogers Street in the vicinity of Gorton’s Seafood Center. Police arrived to find a man lying in the middle of the crosswalk, according to the crash report. The man “was conscious and responding appropriately,” the report states. The pedestrian said he was unsure about exactly what happened. He spoke with a paramedic and was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital for further treatment. The driver had pulled over and awaited police and fire officials' arrival. She said she did not initially see the man and stated he walked out into the street without any warning. She said the flashing pedestrian sign at the crosswalk had not activated as the man crossed. The driver estimated she was traveling about 10 mph, and the crash report notes it was raining and the road was wet. The car suffered damage to the left side of the hood.
2:07 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Western Avenue.
1:48 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Webster Street.
ESSEX
Friday, Feb. 24
4:26 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a County Road address.
12:34 a.m.: A motor vehicle accident with no reported injuries was reported at a Southern Avenue address.
Thursday, Feb. 23
7:48 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
6:06 p.m.: An ambulance transport was conducted from a Martin Street address to a hospital.
5:46 p.m.: An animal complaint was made at a Western Avenue address.
12:54 p.m.: After a report of a disabled motor vehicle at an Andrews Street address, the operator was reportedly spoken to.
9:29 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Island Road and John Wise Avenue, a citation was issued.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Feb. 23
9:34 p.m.: A report was made about hazardous road conditions on Main Street.
12:20 p.m.: A report was made about alleged larceny/forgery/fraud at a Main Street address.
11:48 a.m.: A report was made about downed utility wired at a Gott Street address.
10:38 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Frank Street address.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Feb. 23
11:09 p.m.: A report was made about a tree blocking one lane on Summer Street. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation was notified and was reportedly planning to remove the tree.
8:46 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop for an alleged speeding violation at an address on Hale Street, a written warning was issued.
7:23 p.m.: A report was made about an incident involving alleged harassment involving a dog walker at an address on Summer Street. The situation was reportedly resolved.
3:30 p.m.: A motor vehicle operator reported their vehicles battery was dead at an address on Pleasant Street.
3:08 p.m.: A report was received about a branch in the road at a School Street address.
1:11 p.m.: Police reported someone had locked themselves out of their motor vehicle at an address on Summer Street.
1:06 p.m.: The Department of Public Works reported downed utility wires at an address on Forest Street. Verizon officials were notified.
8:23 a.m.: Police reported a motor vehicle had gone into the woods off the southbound lanes of Route 128. Massachusetts State Police was notified.
7:45 a.m.: An emergency medical ambulance transport was conducted at a Summer Street address after a report a patient was suffering chest pain.
7:43 a.m.: Authorities responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at an address on Hickory Hill Road. A vehicle reportedly crashed into a tree at the site.