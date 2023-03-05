In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Feb. 26
5:27 p.m.: After a report of an unwanted guest and a fight in a Shepherd Street apartment, police arrested a 59-year-old Gloucester resident on an outstanding warrant and planned to file a criminal complaint charging him with assault and battery. Police also filed a criminal complaint against a 58-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of assault and battery and trespassing. A resident told police the two men were no longer welcome in his apartment after he found that his computer was not working properly. Both appeared to be intoxicated and the officer told them not to return. One headed to the shelter, another to Maplewood Avenue. At 5:45 p.m., the officer was flagged down by someone who said the two were fighting in the living room, which wound up in disarray. One those involved in the fight suffered a cut on his left cheek and another sustained a contusion to his left eye. Both men declined medical attention.
Saturday, Feb. 25
11:29 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at the Cape Ann’s Marina Resort motel complex on Essex Avenue.
11:59 a.m.: A 51-year-old homeless man was on two active warrants and a charge of resisting arrest on Maplewood Avenue and Derby Street. Police ran a check on the man and found he had two active warrants. When informed he was under arrest for the warrants, the report states the officer commanded him to comply with being handcuffed but he refused to put his arms behind his back. Another officer arrived and helped the first officer handcuff the man, who did not report any injuries. The man was taken to the station and booked in the usual manner.
10:43 a.m.: Services were rendered for a crash with property damage only on Route 128 north.
Public Works callouts: At 9:36 a.m. on Barker Avenue and at 8:35 a.m. on Friend Court.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, March 2
11:49 p.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Station Square address.
8:38 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Breakwater Avenue address.
1:34 p.m.: Larceny/forgery/fraud was alleged at a Doctor’s Run address.
11:41 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Broadway address.
10:03 a.m.: Wellness check calls were made to residents around town.
Wednesday, March 1
2:06 p.m.: A report was taken about alleged forgery/fraud at a Boulder Top address.
9:41 a.m.: Wellness check calls were made to residents around town.
ESSEX
Thursday, March 2
6:28 a.m.: A complaint was made about an animal at the intersection of Choate Street and Belcher Street.
Wednesday, March 1
9:51 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at an address on Eastern Avenue, a citation was issued.
5:58 p.m.: An animal complaint was made at a John Wise Avenue address.
5:13 p.m.: During a motor vehicle stop at an address on Grove Street, a Gloucester woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant on a charge of failure to appear before a judge in Gloucester District Court. According to Essex Police Sgt. Dan Bruce, the woman was arrested on a default warrant. He did not say what the original charge was for. In addition, Bruce said the woman was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
“That was the other offense,” he said. “It was unrelated to the warrant.”
After she was taken into custody, the woman made bail and was released Wednesday evening, Bruce said. He said she was arraigned Thursday morning on the charges in Gloucester District Court.
Verbal warnings were given to drivers during traffic stops at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Apple Street at 2:20 p.m. and Main Street at 2:02 p.m.
10:12 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to an address on Scotts Way.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
5:13 p.m.: After a report of a person suffering choking at an Eastern Avenue address, an emergency ambulance transport was conducted.
1:40 a.m.: A report was received at a Western Avenue address about an alleged fraud scam.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, March 2
9:10 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on the northbound lanes of Route 128, a motorist was issued a writing warning for a marked lanes violation and violating the state’s hands-free law.
9:01 p.m.: After a traffic stop on School Street, a motorist was issued a verbal warning for failure to stop and use directional signals.
9:42 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Beach Street, a motorist was issued a verbal warning for speeding.
7:28 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on the southbound lanes of Route 128, a motorist received a verbal warning for not driving with their lights on.
6:53 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on the northbound lanes of Route 128, a motorist was given a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation and driving without lights.
5:16 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Pine Street, a verbal warning was issued.
4:42 p.m.: A report was made about a loose dog on the northbound lanes of Route 128. Officers responding to the scene did not locate the dog.
2:59 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to an Ocean Street address for a medical emergency after a report of a fall.
Wednesday, March 1
Traffic stops: A citation was issued for an alleged passing in a no passing zone violation on Harbor Street at 4:05 p.m., and verbal warning were given on Pine Street for an alleged speeding violation at 5:34 p.m. and on Summer Street for an alleged defective equipment violation at 10:02 p.m.
Medical emergencies: Taken by ambulance to a hospital were someone suffering difficulty breathing at an Allen Avenue address at 6:51 a.m., and person suffering abdominal pain at an address on The Plains Street at 9:56 a.m.
8:10 a.m.: A report was received about an alleged unemployment scam at a Pine Street address.
8:05 a.m.: A report was received about a dog running in the highway on the southbound lanes of Route 128. The dog was gone when police arrived on the scene.
7:46 a.m.: A report was received about a motor vehicle with a flat tire on the southbound lanes of Route 128. AAA was dispatched to the scene.
6:06 a.m.: A report was received about a dog in the southbound lanes of Route 128. A search of the area did not locate the dog.