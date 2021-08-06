In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Aug. 6
12:52 a.m.: Kyle Barry, 22, of 9 Addison St. Apt. 3 was arrested on a straight arrest warrant.
Thursday, Aug. 5
7:12 p.m.: A 911 caller reported that being concerned for a young woman in a pink shirt who was walking with an adult man in a navy wind suit. The caller stated that young woman put her thumb out so the caller pulled over and asked if everything was okay. The man seemed to be avoiding the vehicle.
4:42 p.m.: A caller reported that someone stole a pack of cigarettes from the 7-Eleven at 50 Bass Ave. and fled on foot. The person allegedly threatened the caller when he attempted to follow him.
8:34 a.m.: A person walked into the station to report that he recently lost his wallet while commuting from New York to Boston on the Amtrack train. He added that he has notified Amtrack and reports nothing had been turned in.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Aug. 5
4:08 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident with no injuries on Beach Street. Both cars and a telephone sustained minor damage. Information was exchanged between the two drivers. National Grid was notified about the pole.
Traffic scofflaws: Three drivers on Thatcher Road received warnings — two written and one verbal —for speeding during traffic stops at 2:18, 2:34 and 2:45,p.m. Two drivers on Mt. Pleasant Street received written warnings for a stop sign violation at 11:15 and 11:25 a.m.
10:05 a.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a bent street sign on Dean Road.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Aug. 5
8:05 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured seagull on School Street.
2:42 p.m.: Report of a verbal dispute on Union Street. Officers placed one individual into protective custody.
11:03 a.m.: Report of an intoxicated man on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:32 a.m.: Report filed regarding a past car accident on School Street. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
10:26 a.m.: Report filed regarding a possible scam on Central Street.
ESSEX
Thursday, Aug. 5
9:03 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
8:16 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for operating without their headlights on.
6:13 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a hands-free driving violation.