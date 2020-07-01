In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, July 1
7:22 a.m.: A woman reported a possible fraud as she had received a letter in the mail stating she had filed for unemployment, which she had not.
Tuesday, June 30
7:45 p.m.: A person found a counterfeit $100 bill at Richdale at 410 Washington St.
7:31 p.m.: A disturbance over a customer not wearing a mask was reported at the Railroad Avenue Liquors at 7 Railroad Ave. Arriving officers were informed that an unknown patron, who had already left the scene, became upset because an employee asked him to leave the store because he was not wearing any facial covering.
2:06 p.m.: Vandalism was reported at O'Maley Innovation Middle School at 32 Cherry St.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, July 1
2:44 a.m.: An officer noticed the detour sign placed at Dock Square was missing. The sign was to redirect traffic away from the makeshift outdoor seating area at the Blue Lobster. Officers are investigating whether the sign was stolen.
12:02 a.m.: Medical emergency on Twin Light Circle. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Tuesday, June 30
4:34 and 2:16 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Straitsmouth Way and Sandy Bay Terrace. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:29 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his car on Gaffield Avenue.
10:53 a.m.: A Clark Avenue resident reported losing a few checks made out to him or her.
10:15 a.m.: A South Street resident reported losing a wallet.
9:40 a.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm sounding on Long Branch Avenue. The Fire Department was dispatched and cleared the scene at 11:03 a.m.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, June 30
9:58 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
2:28 p.m.: A Old Wenham Way resident reported signs missing from the lawn.
12:41 p.m.: A person reported a car did not stop for him at a crosswalk on Beach Street. Patrols were notified to keep an eye out for the erratic driver.
ESSEX
Wednesday, July 1
11:21 a.m.: Officers assisted an Andrews Street resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely filed under his or her name.
9:40 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a possible muskrat in a garbage bin on Main Street.
12:53 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for having an unregistered vehicle. The car was towed.
Tuesday, June 30
6:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on Grove Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
4:48 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Southern Avenue and King's Court received a criminal application for operating with a suspended license. The car was towed.