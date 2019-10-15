In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Oct 13
9:22 p.m.: Police summoned to Burnham Field on Burnham Street on report of an alarm sounding in one of the bathrooms. There were no issues.
8:28 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the McDonald's on Maplewood Avenue on report of numerous vehicles sounding their horns and people yelling. No issues. It was a child playing with a horn.
7:39 p.m.: Police received a report of possible child abuse. No other details available.
4:32 p.m.: Police responded to Whittemore Street address where the property owner reported an unauthorized entry into his warehouse and the theft of sections of scaffolding stored behind the building.
2:07 p.m.: Police received a report of vandalized equipment at the Green Street playground and found a large amount of graffiti written in ink on the equipment.
Saturday, Oct. 12
9:58 p.m.: Zachary J. Ellis, 40, 46 Granite St., Apt. 2, in Gloucester, was arrested on the charge of assault on an intimate partner and malicious damage to a motor vehicle. No further details available.
Friday, Oct. 11
11:46 a.m.: A High Street resident reported the theft of a solid gold 18th century box valued at $60,000 from his residence. Police are investigating.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Oct. 14
8:22 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal complaint for driving with revoked registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. The car was later towed.
7:04 p.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
4:24 p.m.: A ring found on Long Beach was submitted into police custody.
3 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:42 a.m.: The DPW was notified that the ramp connecting the footbridge leading to Back Beach was unhitched.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Oct. 15
7 a.m.: Grounder pump alarm activated on Lakeview Road. Public Works notified.
Traffic stops at Southern Avenue and Apple Street at 6:36 a.m., and Southern Avenue and Laurel Lane at 6:57 a.m. Each of the two drivers received a written warning for unspecified violations.
Area and building checks around town throughout the morning.
Monday, Oct. 14
9:08 p.m.: A patrolman came upon a car with flashers on pulled over on John Wise Avenue at Choate Street. The driver had stopped to text.
7:36 p.m.: A Southern Avenue resident was advised about a question concerning a civil matter.
6:50 p.m.: A Western Avenue resident reported receiving harassing phone calls. He was going to contact Verizon about the calls.
5:43 p.m.: A sewer alarm activated on Main Street. Public Works notified.
2:54 p.m.: A person working in town who parked his car on Essex Park Road said someone entered the vehicle and possibly took some items.
2:09 p.m.: An erratic driver was reported on John Wise Avenue. The vehicle was gone when police arrived on scene.
12:57 p.m.: A wallet containing no identification was turned in at the station. Police are trying to locate the owner.
12:32 p.m.: A fire alarm activated at a Western Avenue building. Firefighters said it was a false alarm.
Noon: A complaint was lodged about a car parked on Main Street. A citation was issued to the owner.
Traffic stops on Main Street at 6:27 a.m., and at Main and Maple streets at 11:19 a.m. Each driver was each given a verbal warning for an unspecified violation.
9:28 a.m.: A Grove Street resident called to report her carpenter had picked up a dead bird along Route 133 near Beechbrook Cemetery in Gloucester on the way to her house/ The great blue heron carcass had bullet holes in it. Because the bird was found in Gloucester, Gloucester Police and its animal control unit were notified.
9:26 a.m.: A Belcher Street resident reported a water pipe at the end of the driveway was broken. Public Works was notified.
3:37 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Harlow Street. A neighbor reported a strange vehicle had pulled up to a nearby house and two people got out and were walking around the property. The two people left when confronted by the neighbor. Police checked the home and found it secure.
12:33 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Martin Street. Area checked and secured.
Building and area checks around town throughout the day and night.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Traffic stops: Ten were made between 9:43 a.m and 10:24 p.m. around town for various infractions. Two drivers were issued citations, five received written warnings, and two were given verbal warnings. No action was taken during one stop.
9:55 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Eastern Avenue. Area checked and secured.
2:09 p.m.: A citizen on Eastern Avenue was assisted.
12:29 p.m.: Fire alarm activated on Scott's Way. Firefighters said it was a false alarm.
10:04 a.m.: Theft on Scott's Way. Officer spoke to the person reporting it.
Building and area checks around town throughout the day.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Traffic stops: Three were made for various infractions. A driver at Southern Avenue and Kings Court was issued a written warning at 2:36 p.m., the others — on Eastern Avenue at 6:49 p.m. and John Wise Avenue at Island Road at 10:09 p.m. —received a verbal warning.
1:29 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Eastern Avenue. Area checked and secured.
Area and building checks around town throughout the day and into the night.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Oct. 14
10:21 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for not having the car's lights on.
12:57 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a dead animal on Singing Beach.
Area and building checks around town throughout the day and into the night.
