In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 14
1:09 a.m.: William I. Boyle, 29, of 126 Prospect St., Apt. 2C, in Gloucester, was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for traffic violations. The arrest followed a traffic stop on Rogers Street.
12:07 a.m.: Officers responded to 6 Prospect St. on a noise complaint and instructed the offending individuals to quiet down. Peace restored.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
9:45 p.m.: Officer responded to the Ace Hardware store at Gloucester Crossing on report of an activated burglar alarm and walked the building with a store employee to assure no issues. It was a false alarm.
5:52 p.m.: Officer took a report from a Wheeler Street resident who complained that a former neighbor continued to harass her with a "nasty email."
5:45 p.m.: Officers responded to Prospect Street on report of four individuals hanging out in front of a business. The caller stated the quartet appeared "highly intoxicated," and that one was passed out while another urinated on the sidewalk. Officers did not locate the individuals.
4:27 p.m.: Officers responded to Railroad Avenue on report of a fight behind the Subway sandwich shop. Police said the fighters fled before their arrival. They did find a female passed out on a bench and had her transported to the detox unit at Addison Gilbert Hospital.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 14
12:10 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
11:38 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:50 p.m.: A broken-down car on Granite Street was towed.
5:52 p.m.: Beauport Ambulance Services requested an ambulance to transport a person on Granite Street to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:23 p.m.: A local Eagle Scout leader reported a sign advertising one of their events on Old Penzance Road was vandalized. The person said he was going to fix the sign himself.
4:06 p.m.: Officers assisted a person who was locked out of his or her car on South Street.
1:49 p.m.: A Mt. Pleasant Street resident reported receiving a fake check. The matter is under investigation.
12:44 p.m.: A driver on Dock Square was pulled over for having broken brake lights. The lights were restored after fixing some of the car's wiring.
12:19 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:45 a.m.: Lift assist on Stockholm Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 13
9:24 p.m.: An Ocean Street resident who was away from home reported seeing an unknown car parked in the driveway on the home's security cameras. The car was still parked in the driveway when officers arrived on the scene. According to police, the car's owner was accompanied by her children. She said she parked in the driveway to watch a meteor shower on the beach nearby. Officers sent the woman on her way.
6:11 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
1:48 p.m.: Medical emergency on Rockwood Heights. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:31 p.m.: Police received several calls regarding a sick fox on Summer Street. The fox was captured and transferred to Tufts Animal Hospital.
10:43 a.m.: Accidental alarm activation on Pleasant Street.
10:28 a.m.: Report of a dine-and-dash at a restaurant on Beach Street. The matter is under investigation.
3:39 a.m.: Fire alarm activation on Proctor Street. Firefighters found no evidence of a fire. The area was cleared.
1:57 a.m.: Faulty fire alarm activation on Old Neck Road.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Traffic stops: Two motorists, one pulled over on Apple Street at 6:58 a.m., the other on Western Avenue at 7:11 a.m., were each given a verbal warning about speeding.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
9:22 p.m.: A motorist was pulled over for a traffic stop on Island Road at Hardy Lane. No action was taken.
5:45 p.m.: A bicyclist reported being bitten by a dog on Martin Street. The injury was reportedly minor and the animal control officer handled the complaint.
1:24 p.m.: Essex officers assisted with traffic while Manchester police and firefighters worked at the scene of an accident of Route 128 southbound just before Exit 15. Essex police also transported a dog that was a passenger in one of the car's to a caregiver's home in Manchester. State police took over the crash investigation.
9:42 a.m.: Police assisted in the search for loose dog on Story Street.
