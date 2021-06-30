In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, June 29
9:17 p.m.: The Fire Department responded to the Beauport Hotel at 55 Commercial St. for an individual trapped in the elevator.
5:33 p.m.: A caller from Good Harbor Beach reported that two paddle-boarders were in distress west of Salt Island and the beach.
5:25 p.m.: A driver told responding police her car hydroplaned while she was traveling north on Route 128 and spun around several times before hitting the center guardrail.
1:00 p.m.: A state Department of Child and Family Services case worker came to the station to file a missing juvenile report.
11:04 a.m.: A 911 caller reported that a snake was in her neighbor's house.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, June 29
4:17 p.m.: Report taken regarding an ongoing neighbor dispute on Story Street.
Medical emergencies on Thatcher Road 10:27 a.m. and Smith Road at 3:45 p.m. Both persons were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:25 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Main Street.
9:43 a.m.: A driver on Marshall Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, June 29
9:30 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for operating without their lights on.
8:56 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
7:19 p.m.: Verizon was notified of downed electrical wires on Highwood Road.
3:40 p.m.: The Fire Department soaked and raked over a pile of smoldering mulch on School Street.
2:10 p.m.: Officers pulled over and notified a driver on School Street that a plastic crosswalk sign was stuck and dragging off the back of the car.
12:22 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of two dogs inside a parked car on Summer Street. The dogs appeared uninjured and their owner was spoken to.
Medical emergencies on Forest Lane at 4:53 a.m. and Woodcrest Road at 10:25 a.m. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:53 a.m.: A driver on Greenbrier Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Wednesday, June 30
6:57 a.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a tree limb from the roadway on Middle Road.
6:27 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
Tuesday, June 29
9:10 and 9:29 a.m.: Two drivers on Martin Street received citations for speeding.