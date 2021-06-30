In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER 

Tuesday, June 29 

9:17 p.m.: The Fire Department responded to the Beauport Hotel at 55 Commercial St. for an individual trapped in the elevator. 

5:33 p.m.: A caller from Good Harbor Beach reported that two paddle-boarders were in distress west of Salt Island and the beach.

5:25 p.m.: A driver told responding police her car hydroplaned while she was traveling north on Route 128 and spun around several times before hitting the center guardrail. 

1:00 p.m.: A state Department of Child and Family Services case worker came to the station to file a missing juvenile report. 

11:04 a.m.: A 911 caller reported that a snake was in her neighbor's house. 

ROCKPORT

Tuesday, June 29

4:17 p.m.: Report taken regarding an ongoing neighbor dispute on Story Street. 

Medical emergencies on Thatcher Road 10:27 a.m. and Smith Road at 3:45 p.m. Both persons were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

3:25 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Main Street. 

9:43 a.m.: A driver on Marshall Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation. 

MANCHESTER

Tuesday, June 29

9:30 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for operating without their lights on. 

8:56 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation. 

7:19 p.m.: Verizon was notified of downed electrical wires on Highwood Road. 

3:40 p.m.: The Fire Department soaked and raked over a pile of smoldering mulch on School Street. 

2:10 p.m.: Officers pulled over and notified a driver on School Street that a plastic crosswalk sign was stuck and dragging off the back of the car.

12:22 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of two dogs inside a parked car on Summer Street. The dogs appeared uninjured and their owner was spoken to.

Medical emergencies on Forest Lane at 4:53 a.m. and Woodcrest Road at 10:25 a.m. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.

9:53 a.m.: A driver on Greenbrier Road received a verbal warning for speeding. 

ESSEX

Wednesday, June 30

6:57 a.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a tree limb from the roadway on Middle Road. 

6:27 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding. 

Tuesday, June 29 

9:10 and 9:29 a.m.: Two drivers on Martin Street received citations for speeding.

