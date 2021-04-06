In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, April 6
7 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to East Main Street for a report of a past vandalism. Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a woman who explained that two tires on her boyfriend's truck had been slashed Monday night. Her neighbor reported to her that he heard the air coming out and saw someone running away sometime around 10 p.m.
Monday, April 5
10:49 p.m.: An officer checked the area, but found no disturbance or female sobbing in the area of Green Street.
7:02 p.m.: A caller from Beach Court reported that kids were moving the basketball stands.
ROCKPORT
Monday, April 5
10:43 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a broken streetlight at Long Beach.
4:43 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Monday, April 5
10:34 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:02 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a missing dog on North Street.
2:24 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person refused ambulance services.
11:46 a.m.: Medical emergency on Ocean Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, April 6
2:09 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a lights violation and having an expired inspection sticker.
Monday, April 5
8:44 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for not having his or her registration and a marked lanes violation.
6:45 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.