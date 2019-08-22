In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Aug. 22
12:23 a.m.: A person reported accidentally hitting a parked car somewhere in Rockport. The person was lost and could not find the name of the street. The person gave police their contact information in case anyone called in to report the accident.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
5:27 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Main Street. There were no injuries reported or citations issued. The matter is under investigation.
1:22 p.m.: A person reported losing a hearing aid in Dock Square.
11:15 a.m.: A Lanes Farm Way resident asked police to monitor the area as a group of people were racing dirt bikes up and down the street.
8:51 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
7:22 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:45 a.m.: Report of a fire alarm activation at The Lobster Pool on Granite Street. Firefighters on scene discovered it was a sewer pump alarm that was sounding. The owner of the restaurant was notified.
ESSEX
Thursday, Aug. 22
7:45 a.m.: An officer working a detail executed a traffic stop, issuing the driver a citation for an unspecified violation.
6:20 a.m.: A motorist was given a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation on Eastern Avenue.
5:46 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to a call for medical aid on Chebacco Terrace. The resident refused ambulance transport to a hospital.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
9:19 p.m.: A motorist was given a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation on John Wise Avenue.
9:14 p.m.: A motorist was pulled over on John Wise Avenue because the Registry reported the car owner's license had been canceled. The driver was not the owner, and went on his or her way.
6:19 p.m.: A motorist traveling Pond Street was issued a citation for speeding.
11:50 a.m.: A resident came into the station to report a scammer phoned saying his Social Security number had been stolen and a warrant had been issued for his arrest. Detective Ryan Davis is handling the investigation.
11:30 a.m.: A motorist was given a verbal warning for speeding on Western Avenue.
10:33 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to a call for medical aid on Grove Street. The resident was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 22
8:22 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
4 to 8 p.m.: A grant was used to conduct traffic enforcement for speeding. Twenty-four motor vehicle stops were conducted. Operators received either a verbal warning, written warning or citation.
7:13 p.m.: Ryan Comb, 35, of Beverly, was arrested on an active warrant. He was initially pulled over on Pine Street for speeding.
1:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on Old Essex Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:51 a.m.: Minor two-car accident on Central Street. No injuries were reported. Information between both drivers were exchanged.
