In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Sept. 21
7:25 p.m.: A citizen turned in a Samsung tablet with a blue children's soft case found at Stage For Park earlier in the day.
6:36 p.m.: A man from Chestnut Street came to the station to report he had lost his wallet that containing $200 cash and personal papers. He last saw his wallet at Intershell at 9 Blackburn Drive.
3:01 p.m.: A woman called from Hodgkins Street to report that she received a welcome packet from the Office of Unemployment. She explained that she did not initiate a claim and believes it is fraudulent.
2:16 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Prospect Street for a report of a family member trying to enter the home. Police spoke with a woman who explained that she was frustrated with her adult son who repeatedly shows up to the home intoxicated. She stated that he drinks around 40 nips of Fireball cinnamon whiskey daily and sleeps on her front porch or at the Fitz Hugh Lane house outside. Police advised the woman to file a restraining order should she feel fearful of him.
12:43 p.m.: A woman called the station from Danvers to report she was a victim of unemployment fraud and wanted something on file.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Sept. 21
5:43 p.m.: Report of a buoy blinking overnight off T Wharf. The buoy is reportedly being used in a study. No action was taken.
4:04 p.m.: A Tuna Wharf business owner reported being in a verbal dispute with a person who illegally parked in front of the shop. Officers located and spoke with the driver about the incident.
Medical emergencies on Gott Avenue at 12:33 p.m. and Hodgkins Road at 2:22 p.m. Both patients were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Sept. 21
4:42 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
2:50 p.m.: A lost wallet found on Beach Street was logged into police custody.
Sunday, Sept. 20
6:30 p.m.: A wallet found on Central Street was logged into police custody.
3:10 p.m.: A parked car partially blocking the Summer Street intersection was ticketed.
2:44 and 2:33 p.m.: Lift assists at The Plains and on Morse Court. Both refused ambulance services.
11:50 a.m.: A pair of keys found on Central Street were logged into police custody.
12:15 a.m.: The MBTA reported a group of children were fooling around with equipment at the station off Beach Street. Officers spoke with the group and gave the children a ride home.
Saturday, Sept. 19
11:17 a.m.: Officers assisted with Community Clean-Up Day at Singing Beach.
8:14 a.m.: Medical emergency on Overledge Road. The person refused ambulance services.
Friday, Sept. 18
10:58 p.m.: Noah Johnson, 21, of 515 Sandy Point Ave., Portsmouth, Rhode Island, was arrested on Pine Street for an OUI. He was arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday.
8:38 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage at a Bridge Street residence.
6:32 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a grill fire on Desmond Avenue.
9:18 a.m.: Report of a lost baby stroller by the train tracks on Sea Street.
12:51 a.m.: Lift assist at The Plains.
ESSEX
Monday, Sept. 21
8:48 a.m.: Medical emergency on Western Avenue. The person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Sunday, Sept. 20
9:03 and 6:14 p.m.: Two drivers on Southern Avenue and Eastern Avenue received verbal warnings for speeding.
10:48 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online before being dismissed by the officer.
Saturday, Sept. 19
8:47 and 8:36 p.m.: Two drivers on Main Street and Southern Avenue received verbal warnings for light violations.
Friday, Sept. 18
6:04 p.m.: Report of a deceased dog on Choate Street. Animal Control notified the dog's owner.
12:20 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a citation for a marked lanes violation.
9:20 a.m.: Officers assisted a Cogswell Court resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.