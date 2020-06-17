In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, June 16
8:14 p.m.: A caller explained to a police dispatcher that he had always wanted to call the police about outside fires that happen on Wingaersheek's public beach. The caller reported that there was an outside fire on the beach at Atlantic Street. During the conversation, it became known to dispatcher that the caller was the Gloucester fire chief. The Fire Department was notified about the fire, but an area search was negative.
4:13 p.m.: People were reportedly swimming at Goose Cove on Gee Avenue. Police confirmed that it was a couple of 5-year-old children.
3:15 p.m.: A dog was reported to be inside a motor vehicle at the parking lot of Stop and Shop Supermarket, 6 Thatcher Road. Taking an internal temperature of 84 degrees, animal control went inside the store to find the dog owner. The officer spoke with the dog owner and asked him to sit with the dog while his wife went into the shop.
12:59 p.m.: A caller at Heights of Cape Ann reported that she was notified by mail sometime last week that she had applied for unemployment. She explained to the police that she did not.
12:39 p.m.: A woman from Fuller Street came to the police department to report that she was notified by mail sometime last week that she had applied for unemployment benefits. She explained to the police that she had not. She discovered that her name was used on the Transunion, Equifax, and Experian credit checking agencies.
10:45 a.m.: A caller from 444 Essex Ave. reported a road rage incident at the storage units.
9:27 a.m.: A Woodbury Street resident reported she was notified by mail sometime last week that she had applied for unemployment. She explained to the police that she did not.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, June 16
6:51 p.m.: A King Street resident reported a generator had been running all day at the Institution for Savings on King Street. Bank representatives told officers the generator was undergoing a yearly test and it may operating all night.
6:49 p.m.: A Broadway resident reported the home's new hot water heater had made their water "scalding hot." Officers were able to contact the person's neighbor to adjust the water heater levels.
6:38 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Granite and Beach streets received a verbal warning for letting passengers hang out the car windows.
6:16 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people from Carlson's Quarry.
5:58 p.m.: A Parker Street resident reported smelling burnt rubber in the refrigerator. The Fire Department was dispatched and cleared 15 minutes later. It is unknown if any issues were found.
3:21 p.m.: Officers assisted a Jerden's Lane resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.
12:53 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person refused ambulance services.
12:41 p.m.: Minor car accident on Broadway. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. The drivers exchanged information. Both cars were driven from the scene on their own power.
8:08 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, June 16
7:55 p.m.: Gloucester and State Police were notified of three sports bikes racing on Route 128 northbound.
11:52 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a gas leak on Summer Street.