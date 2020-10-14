In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Oct. 13
4:43 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the intersection of Washington and Orchard streets for a motor vehicle accident. A vehicle had crossed the double yellow line and crashed head-on into a parked car on the opposite side of the road. The driver could not explain how he ended up on the opposite side of the road and stated that his car might have swerved and lost control due to excessive water in the roadway. Police reported heavy rain and street flooding at the time of the crash. The driver was evaluated and cleared by paramedics.
1:25 a.m.: A man was reported walking on Route 128 southbound between the rotaries.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Oct. 13
8:53 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for having broken headlights and taillights.
5:22 p.m.: Report of a clogged storm drain on Summer Street. Water was reportedly backing up on the street and nearby sidewalk. The DPW was notified.
2:30 p.m.: Officers assisted a Main Street resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely made under his or her name.
2:13 p.m.: Verizon and Comcast were notified of downed electrical wires on Atlantic Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Oct. 13
10:26 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:18 p.m.: A Bell Court resident reported his or her computer was hacked. Information was forwarded to a detective.
3:56 p.m.: The DPW was notified of flooding at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
2:42 p.m.: Officers assisted a Bridge Street resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely made under his name.
12:25 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a struck gas service line on Boardman Avenue.
8:25 a.m.: The DPW was notified to removed a downed tree from the roadway on Magnolia Avenue.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Noon: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.