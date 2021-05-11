In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, May 11
8:09 a.m.: A caller from Sheedy Park at 88 Pleasant St. reported that there were hypodermic needles in the clothes dryer. They were retrieved and disposed of safely.
Monday, May 10
3:19 p.m.: An Azorean Restaurant employee found a wallet and asked that an officer come to get it.
2:53 p.m.: City Hall reported that a man in the basement men's room with a hypodermic needle was woken up. The man left prior to an officer's arrival and was later found on Dale Avenue and refused medical attention.
12:50 p.m.: A caller from the Heights of Cape Ann requested police for a resident singing too loudly and disturbing other residents. Police made contact with the resident and it was all quiet at that time.
ROCKPORT
Monday, May 10
Medical emergencies on Bearskin Neck at 12:25 p.m. and Sandy Bay Terrace at 10:48 p.m. Both persons were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
10:05 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:31 p.m.: A driver on South Street received a verbal warning for erratic operation.
2:21 p.m.: Neighbor dispute regarding property lines on Marmion Way. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
12:14 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
12:04 p.m.: Verizon was notified to fix low-hanging telephone wires on High Street.
11:30 a.m.: A Granite Street resident called to complain about parking around Halibut Point State Park.
MANCHESTER
Monday, May 10
3:47 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of two dogs on Back Beach.
3:24 a.m.: Officers assisted in getting a car out from the sand on Singing Beach.
1:04 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a smoking manhole on Summer Street.