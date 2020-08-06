In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, August 6
1:46 a.m.: A possible house party was reported near 6 North Kilby St. and 953 Washington St.
Wednesday, August 5
9:46 p.m.: An area search for gunshots and fireworks at Emerson Avenue turned out negative.
8:57 p.m.: A woman from 75 Lepage Lane reported that her cat was acting as if it was a possessed animal.
8:26 p.m.: A car, traveling south on Route 128 in the passing lane, changed lanes and failed to see a motorcycle and struck it. The collision caused the motorcycle and its driver to the ground. The car was not operable and the motorcycle sustained damages to the tail light assembly.
4:15 p.m.: A woman from Sheedy Park at 88 Pleasant St. reported that she believes sometime Tuesday someone entered her apartment and looked through her papers. There were no signs of forced entry and she thinks that someone has a key to her place.
2:35 p.m.: A Griffin Court resident called to say she was notified by mail that she had applied for unemployment benefits, which she had not done.
12:13 p.m.: A caller from the intersection of Chestnut and Main streets reported that she is missing a green bag with a bottle of Kahlua and colored pencils inside. An hour later, the bag was recovered by the owner.
9:43 a.m.: A person was reported to be swimming in the water supply off Wallace Court.
9:33 a.m.: A woman called to report that she was watering her plants on the third deck when the second-floor tenant began yelling at her about the water coming down onto the second floor which the caller stated is a common area. She furthered detailed that the second-floor tenant has done this before and calls her expletives.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Aug. 6
12:31 a.m.: Medical emergency on Drumlin Road. Person transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:24 a.m.: Complaint about noise on Long Beach. No action required.
Building and area checks done around town throughout morning.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
10:21 p.m.: Complaint about noise on King Street. Person spoken to.
7:26 p.m.: Motor vehicle illegally parked on Granite Street ticketed.
911 hangups: Police spoke to callers on Long Beach at 1:45 p.m., Gott Avenue at 2:21 p.m., Dock Square at 2:28 p.m., Long Beach at 3:10 p.m., RoweAvenue amd Drumlin Road at 4:20 p.m., Stockholm Avenue at 4:26 p.m., Plum Island Beach at 5:32 p.m., and Twin Light Circle at 5:53 p.m. A 911 caller on Beach Street who hung up at 12:31 p.m. could not be found.
Annoying phone calls reported by residents of Pleasant Street at 1:26 p.m., and Phillips Avenue at 1:26 p.m.
11:55 a.m.: Another agency given assistance on Walnut Street.
Wellness checks: Officers spoke to residents all over town at 8:07 a.m. and a person on High Street Court at 10:27 a.m.
Traffic stops: Drivers were given verbal warnings for various moving violations Mount Pleasant Street at 8:58 a.m. and 9:31 a.m., Norwood Avenue at 9:43 a.m., and on Broadway at 10:50 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
9:54 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a large branch from the middle of the roadway on Granite Street.
4:55 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Longbranch Avenue was tagged.
4:42 p.m.: A person turned in a piece of town property to the Rockport Police Department. Officers declined to explain what the property was.
11:46 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for hands-free driving.
11:12 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:03 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Main and High streets received a verbal warning for hands-free driving.
9:18 a.m.: A person reported losing a life jacket off Back Beach.
8:45 a.m.: A driver on Wharf Road received a citation for operating with revoked registration.
8:15 a.m.: Medical emergency on Hodgkins Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:40 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a broken streetlight on Thatcher Road.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 5
11:26 p.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park.
Traffic stops: Between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., 23 drivers received warnings — 14 written and nine verbal — for violating various traffic laws all throughout town.
3:26 p.m.: Officers disposed of a used syringe found on Gray Beach.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
8:24 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a downed stop sign on Lincoln Street.
6:14 and 6:08 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove fallen trees from the roadways on Ancient County Way and Pine Street.
6:03 p.m.: A car reportedly hit a tree on Masconomo Street. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed away and officers filed an accident report.
4:55 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a bat inside a Pine Street home.
4:20 p.m.: A person reported finding a laundry basket and bike helmet on Pine Street.
11:15, 10:25 and 10:07 a.m.: Three medical emergencies — two on Summer Street and one on Bach Street. In each instance, a person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:24 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for having defective equipment.
7:31 a.m.: Medical emergency on University Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Monday, Aug. 3
7:05 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their home at The Plains.
3:06 p.m.: The DPW was notified to removed a fallen tree from the roadway on Summer Street.
12:20 p.m. and 10:03 a.m.: Two medical emergencies on Summer Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Aug. 5
7:30 p.m.: Report of a dispute regarding an AirBnB rental on Main Street. Officers spoke with both parties.
12:50 p.m.: A person turned in a lost Breathalyzer to the department. The Breathalyzer did not belong to Essex Police.
10:31 a.m.: A person reportedly drove into the woods by Chebacco Terrace and hit a tree. The driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital and the car was towed.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
10:36 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a tractor trailer knocking over a branch and speed limit sign on Western Avenue and Main Street.
9:32 p.m.: A Belcher Street resident reported a large tree on the property was in danger of being blown over during Tuesday's storm. The DPW was notified to inspect the tree. It is unknown at this time what the DPW found.
6:36 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a fallen tree from the roadway on Harlow Street.
6:15 p.m.: Officers cleared debris from the roadway on Belcher Street.
6:04 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a downed electrical line on Choate Street.
8:53 a.m.: Report of an outdoor gas leak on Pickering Street. The Fire Department found no CO readings in the nearby buildings. National Grid was notified to fix the issue.
Monday, Aug. 3
9:04 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a lights violation.
7:55 p.m.: Report of a verbal dispute by the boat landing on Main Street. Officers were unable to locate the other person involved in the dispute.
12:57 p.m.: Report of a four-car fender-bender on Main Street. One car reportedly rear-ended another and caused a domino effect. No injuries were reported. One car was towed. Officers filed an accident report for each car and no charges were issued.