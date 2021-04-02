In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, April 1
1:32 p.m.: Officials from the state Department of Children and Families came to the lobby to inquire about a missing person. They explained that he is in the custody of DCF but they have had idea his whereabouts since October 2019 despite him being arrested in Beverly in January of this year.
8:18 a.m.: A staffer at Veterans Memorial Elementary School at 11 Webster St. reported a gray sedan weaving aggressively through parents dropping off children at the school this morning and nearly hitting the principal and a pupil.
5:50 a.m.: A driver traveling straight on Essex Avenue, Route 133, at approximately 40 mph during heavy rain fall applied the brakes and hydroplaned. The car hit the high curbing then went into shrubs at 369 Essex Ave. The car has heavy front damage and the owner of the shrubs explained that the damage to her plants is about $1,000. No injuries were reported.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, April 1
2:43 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a written warning for speeding.
9:39 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
7:31 a.m.: Officers helped navigate a dumpster delivery truck down Stone Barn Lane.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, April 1
5:22 p.m.: A money clip found on Central Street was turned into police.
3:24 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding.
12:18 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for speeding and a marked lanes violation.
6:32 a.m.: The state Department of Transportation was notified to remove a tree hanging low over the roadway on Summer Street.
ESSEX
Thursday, April 1
9:03 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
2:39 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Eastern Avenue.
1:38 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
11:42 a.m.: Public Works and Mass Highway were notified of a damaged street sign on Martin Street.