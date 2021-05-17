In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, May 16
11:55 p.m.: Colin Normand was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property, and resisting arrest after police were dispatched to Pratty's Cape Ann Vets at 10 Parker St. for a report of a fight taking place outside. Officers arrived to find two vehicles parked in the middle of Parker Street facing East Main Street and several individuals in the street yelling at each other. Police immediately noticed that one man, lated identified as Normand showed signs of being drunk, was barefoot and leaning back and forth on this feet while he spoke. Normand and another man told police they were leaving in Pratty's when an argument started with people in a passing car. Another person said that Normand grabbed and smashed a phone, which police said Normand confirmed. Police then spoke with the other group, who had a similar story. They said that Normand and others were seemingly "play fighting" in the street and that Normand threw his shoes at a taxi. Police then told Normand and the others that they could leave but that Normand would be receiving a summons to court on a charge of malicious destruction of property. Police said Normand became irate that he was being charged and began yelling expletives as a crowd gathered outside the bar watching. When told he was being arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, police said he resisted. While police placed Normand into the cruiser, he yelled at the cops they were dead and that "I'm going to end you."
Saturday, May 15
9:42 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Veterans Way to meet a woman who said she had heard voices outside her daughter's window around 2 a.m. When she looked out the window, she told police she saw a man who he saw her and left in a white conversion van.
On Sunday, police went to Maplewood Avenue to speak with the registered owner of the van, which parked in the driveway. Police explained why they were there and the woman owner appeared to be surprised, saying a man takes the van to work 4 from 10 p.m. Police then spoke to the man who only acknowledged bein. on Veterans Way after he was provided photos of the van on Veterans Way, but did not admi to driving, as he does not have a license. The man would not provide the names of the other occupants but stated that someone in in the van wanted to go to Veterans Way and nothing more. Police advised him and whoever else was in the vehicle to stay away from Veterans Way and if there are any other incidents at that address, he could face charges.
12:10 p.m.: Neighbors on Maple Street were reported to be making a scene when realtors were trying to show the property.
11:09 a.m.: A dog was struck on Route 128 South. The dog recovered by animal control and the owner will be notified.
9:09 a.m.: Three hypodermic needles recovered from TD Bank at 2 Harbor Loop were disposed of safely.
6:14 a.m.: A caller at 1 Salt Island Road reported three unleashed dogs at Good Harbor Beach. An officer contacted the pet owners and informed them that dogs are banned from Good Harbor between April and September.
2:18 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Grapevine Road to assist the Gloucester Fire Department with an individual who might have been experiencing health issues. Upon arrival, police could see a small amount of smoke coming from the second floor. After speaking with the homeowner, police learned that she had attempted to light a fire in her fireplace but did not realize that the flue damper did not open as intended.
Friday, May 14
9:48 p.m.: A deceased fox was reported between 154 and 157 Western Ave.
4:30 p.m.: A man came into the station to repot that his vehicle was broken into and damaged. He said that he parked near the intersection of School and Addison streets and that loose change was missing from the car and his dashboard screen was cracked. He explained that his car was unlocked and believes that this happened sometime overnight.
12:45 p.m.: A 911 caller said a shoeless man was rummaging through a car. The vehicle's owner is having issues with the vehicle and is working to get it fixed.
10:51 a.m.: Neighbor of the Universalist Church at 10 Church St. reported that people there were playing basketball and being too loud.
10:23 a.m.: A caller informed dispatch that her vehicle on Cobblestone Lane was damaged by a trespasser. When police arrived on scene, the caller told them a group of children frequently congregates at the pond located behind Cobblestone Lane. A few days prior, the caller said confronted the children fishing, asking them if they were "going to fish underneath a sign that says 'No Fishing.' The group yelled expletives at her. The woman proceeded to park her vehicle and go into her residence. Upon returning to her vehicle, she noticed damage on the back bumper and a few scratches. She stated that these were not present prior to the interaction with the group of children. She is requesting an increased patrol in the area in order to curb these children's behavior.
8:05 a.m.: A suspicious motor vehicle was reported to have been parked all day long for multiple day at Happy Valley Ventures, 38 Great Republic Drive. Police confirmed that someone was taking a nap.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, May 16
5:43 p.m.: A Sandy Bay Terrace resident reported catching a snake in the yard with a pair of tongs. Animal Control advised the resident to let the snake go.
5:41 p.m.: Officers assisted with retrieving a cellphone that was dropped off the jetty on Bearskin Neck.
1:02 p.m.: The Forest Fire Department extinguished a small brush fire off Quarry Road.
Saturday, May 15
6:39 p.m.: Kimberly Ahearn, 40, of Gloucester, was arrested on Lattof Lane on charges of operating under the influence of drugs, second offense. negligent operation of a motor vehicle. and a marked lanes violation. She was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning and released on her own personal recognizance. Ahearn's next court date is scheduled for June 14.
5:43 p.m.: Officers fixed a pedestrian street sign on Railroad Avenue.
11:11 a.m.: Medical emergency on King Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
10:16 a.m.: Report of a car driving through a residential fence on Mt. Pleasant Street. No injuries were reported and the driver was cited.
Friday, May 14
3:35 and 1:54 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Main Street and South Street Court. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:28 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a hawk with an injured foot in a High Street backyard.
7:33 a.m.: Report of a motorcycle bag lost on Main Street.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, May 16
10:45 a.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on Route 128 northbound. The driver reported no injuries and a crash report was filed.
7:36 a.m.: Lift assist on Central Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:13 a.m.: A Gales Point resident reported someone had broken into the home the previous night. At 3:33 p.m., police arrested Anil Wadia of 0 Elm Street in connection to the incident.
5:14 a.m.: A Kings Way resident reported his or her dog missing. Animal Control was notified.
Saturday, May 15
8:06 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Central Street was ticketed.
3:36 p.m.: Mass Highway was notified to remove debris from the roadway on Route 128 southbound.
Friday, May 14
9:02 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a written warning for speeding.
8:25 p.m.: A driver on Bridge Street received a verbal warning for a lights violation.
6:26 p.m.: A driver on Brook Street reported hitting the stump of a broken light pole and damaging his car. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time. Public Works was notified to remove the stump.
ESSEX
Monday, May 17
6:38 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.
Sunday, May 16
8:28 p.m.: Daniel Slade, 44, of Ipswich, was arrested on Southern Avenue on a charge of driving drunk and a marked lanes violation. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning and released on his own personal recognizance. Slade's next court date is scheduled for June 29.
8:22 p.m.: An Evan's Way resident reported their dog missing. Animal Control was notified.
8:02 p.m.: Officers assisted a pair of lost hikers out of the Prospect Ledge Trail.
2:59 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was tagged.
Saturday, May 15
8:27 p.m.: Alexander Harvey, 27, of Ipswich, was arrested on Eastern Avenue on charge sof driving drunk and speeding and a marked lanes violation. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning and released on his own personal recognizance. Harvey's next court date is scheduled for June 25.
9:36 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a written warning for speeding.
11:01 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a written warning for a crosswalk violation.
Friday, May 14
9:37 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a written warning for speeding and an inspection sticker violation.
4:08 p.m.: Lift assist on Main Street.
9:37 a.m.: Lift assist on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.