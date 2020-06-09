In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, June 9
9:11 a.m.: A caller on Middle Street reported that a blue backpack was in the dirt parking lot next to the train bridge. Police confirmed that the backpack was empty and there was a highchair also there with a "FREE" note next to the items.
8:53 a.m.: A caller on Long Beach Road reported that his neighbor had taken and given away his dog. Police confirmed that Animal Control is aware of someone finding the dog and will get the two people in touch.
8:15 a.m.: A man walked into the lobby of the police station to report that an unknown individual filed a fraudulent unemployment claim under his name.
6:30 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Cape Ann Convenience Store at 2 Rogers St. for a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, a clerk confirmed that someone had stolen a 12-pack of Corona beer from the store. The owner was able to confirm this over the phone and they were able to provide video footage of the incident. The video showed a white male with a sweatshirt covering his face, with the exception of his eyes, waiting outside the store and eventually peering around the store. He then entered the store and grabbed the 12-pack before running out the door and up the street toward Washington Street. Police said he was wearing a gray sweatshirt with black Nike lettering on it as well as black shorts and black flip flops.
Monday, June 8
8:13 p.m.: A caller from Shaw's Market at 7 Railroad Ave. reported an individual was yelling at her from outside the store because she declined his Western Union order. The police located the individual in the field near Shaw's and advised him not to return to the store due to his outbursts in front of the staff and customers.
6:03 p.m.: A caller on Finch Lane reported two loud bangs and screaming. Police confirmed that it was a verbal argument.
2 p.m.: A man called the station to report someone had opened up an unemployment claim in his name. He told police he had received paperwork indicating that someone had attempted to file for unemployment using his information, which he explained he never did. He confirmed that no money had been taken from his accounts.
1:30 p.m.: A woman from Florida entered the lobby to report fraudulent activity. She explained that she was visiting her mother, who gave her a letter that enclosed her statement for unemployment that she did not register for.
10 a.m.: A woman called the station to report someone had opened up an unemployment claim in her name. She explained to police that she received paperwork on June 5 indicating she had attempted to file for unemployment, which she said she had never done. She confirmed that no money had been taken from her accounts.
ROCKPORT
Monday, June 8
11:53 p.m.: A Main Street caller reported lawn signs were missing from their property. A person found the signs the following morning by the side of the road and brought them to the police station. It is unclear if the signs were stolen or blown over.
4:50 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was tagged.
1:16 p.m.: The Harbormaster was notified of a flipped kayak off Back Beach. No medical assistance was needed.
12:08 p.m.: Officers spoke with two neighbors on Sandy Bay Terrace involved in a dispute.
11:53 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a loose dog on Beach Street.
MANCHESTER
Monday, June 8
8:21 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people sitting around a campfire on Black Beach.
5:07 p.m.: A person reported they had an unpleasant encounter with an angry woman on Beach Street.
12:55 p.m. and 10:05 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Black Beach and School Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:36 a.m.: Officers assisted a person on Summer Street who reported an unemployment claim was falsely filed under their name.
ESSEX
Monday, June 8
9 p.m.: Peter Smith-Gross, 24, of 36 Willowood Road, Gloucester, was arrested on Southern Avenue on a warrant issued by the Middlesex County Superior Court in Lowell. He was transported to the Manchester Police Department for holding. At 12:18 a.m., Smith-Gross was transported to Beverly Hospital for a medical emergency. According to Essex police, he has not been arraigned at the time of publication.
7:27 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Western Avenue and Centennial Grove Road received a citation for an inspection sticker violation and not carrying their registration.
7:12 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of non-residents from Centennial Grove. The park is currently open to residents only due to the pandemic.
2:32 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
11:49 a.m.: Officers assisted a person on Martin Street who reported an unemployment claim was falsely filed under their name.
10:27 a.m.: Report of a car rear-ending another car on Eastern Avenue. No injuries were reported. One car was towed from the scene.