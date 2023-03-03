In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, Feb. 25
2:55 a.m.: A 25-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on charges of driving dunk and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicles as a result of a motor-vehicle stop on Burnham Street. Police had been dispatched to a reported disturbance on Warner Street when they came across a white SUV that was running with its lights on parked alongside Burnham’s Field. Police checked to see if the vehicle was unrelated to the disturbance call and found a man slumped over the steering wheel. Police knocked on the windows to get the driver’s attention and saw a large, half-empty bottle of Heineken in the center console. An officer opened the driver’s door and yelled, “Police, are you OK?” but got no response. After giving the driver a sternum rub, the driver lifted his head then appeared to pass out. This happened two more times. Eventually, police woke him. The man reportedly said he was just hanging out at the field and had just come from a bar, but refused to say which one. He told police he had “a few” IPAs and acknowledged drinking the beer in the vehicle. Police asked him to take field sobriety tests, which he reportedly failed. During an inventory of the SUV after the man’s arrest, police found a grinder with green, plant-like material suspected to be marijuana, a plastic container on the back seat with what appeared to be marijuana, and a plastic bag containing several closed nip containers of Smirnoff vodka. During the drive to the station, the man asked how officers found him in Burnham’s Field and police told him they found him passed out behind the wheel, and the man said: “Oh really,” and apologized. He later refused to take a chemical breath test.
2 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Warner Street.
Friday, Feb. 24
Crashes with property damage only: At 6:13 p.m. on Washington and Centennial avenues; at 5 p.m. on Route 128 south, between exits 55 and 54, when a Jeep Grand Cherokee’s windshield was broken from ice from the roof of another vehicle; a past crash was reported at 4:18 p.m. on Webster Street; at 7:50 a.m. on Centennial Avenue; and at 1:09 a.m. on Route 128 north.
2:57 p.m.: A larceny was reported at the Speedway gas station on Main Street.
1:42 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Leverett Street.
12:37 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Gould Court.
11:38 a.m.: Police plan to file criminal complaints against two Gloucester women, one 25, the other 35, each on a charge of assault and battery. A police report describes an altercation between the two women when a car driven by one of the women nearly struck another while backing out of a driveway on Veterans Way and it slid on ice. There was no collision. A passenger of the car that was nearly struck wound up in a physical altercation with the driver. The passenger reportedly chest bumped the driver, who punched the passenger in the face. The driver of the car that was almost hit reportedly got out of his car and began yelling profanities at the woman driver. Eventually, the woman backed up and left. She asked police to apologize to the passenger and to make sure she was OK. Another officer was able to relay a similar story of what happened in speaking with the other couple.
11:16 a.m.: Trespassing was reported at Jodrey State Fish Pier. The property manager told police two vehicles appeared to be plugged into an electrical panel on the pier when no one has permission to do so. Police spoke to the occupants of both vehicles and they removed space heaters that were connected to the panel. Police told them the property manager does not want them using that panel. At this time, they told police they were living out of their vehicles and would refrain from using the panel.
10:36 a.m.: Trespassing was reported on Proctor Street.
10:35 a.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Washington and Mansfield streets. A Nissan driver said she was driving on Washington Street and was struck at the intersection with Mansfield Street. The Nissan was damaged on the passenger side and the front passenger airbag deployed. The passenger reported hip and arm pain and was taken to a hospital and the vehicle was towed. The driver of the second car, a Toyota, told police he attempted to merge onto Washington Street but his view was blocked by a parked car to his left. As he merged onto Washington Street, his car hit the Nissan, sustaining damage to the front end. The driver denied medical attention.
10:13 a.m.: Police took a report of larceny on Mussel Point Road.
9:27 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Beach Road.
8:25 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a vehicle that was towed from the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road.
7:50 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Centennial Avenue.
3:37 a.m.: Police were called to assist the Fire Department on Castle Hill Road.