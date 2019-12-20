In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Dec. 20
7:09 a.m.: A Perkins Street resident reported a loud argument between two males outside the residence. The men departed before police responded.
Thursday, Dec. 19
5:40 p.m.: A man walked into the police station to report he has been the victim of harassing phone calls and texts. Officer advised him on the process of seeking a harassment prevention order and to call 911 if anyone shows up at his house.
ESSEX
Friday, Dec. 20
6:29 a.m.: A 911 call placed from Harry Holmans Drive was accidental.
12:48 a.m.: A motorist received a verbal warning for an unspecified traffic violation during a traffic stop on Main Street.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Citizens were assisted on Martin Street at 4:21, 4:49, 4:55, 4:56, 6:47 and 9:12 p.m., and County Road at 6:31 p.m. All parties spoken to; a report is to be filed on the County Road matter.
8:22 p.m.: A 911 call placed from Eastern Avenue was accidental.
5:25 p.m.: A citation was issued to a motorist for an unspecified traffic violation during a traffic stop at the corner of Main and Martin streets.
4:24 p.m.: Essex police detectives assisted State Police with an investigation on Eastern Avenue.
4:21 p.m.: A person reported a suspicious vehicle and persons on Eastern Avenue. The vehicle in question was actually an unmarked police vehicle.
12:15 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to Winthrop Street on a call for medical aid for a person who had fallen. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
8:41 a.m.: An erratic driver was reported on Martin Street. The person was spoken to.
8:06 a.m.: A Southern Avenue resident reported the theft of a package. No other information was available Friday. The theft is under investigation.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Dec. 19
9:59 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street recieved a court summons for operating with a suspended registration.
8:54 p.m.: Police filed a report regarding a past hit-and-run on School Street.
5:54 p.m.: Two-car accident on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported. One car was towed. Information between both parties was exchanged.
4:46 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for speeding.
1:34 p.m.: Police filed a report regarding a suspicious phone call received on Norwood Avenue.
