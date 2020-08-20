In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Aug. 20
4:32 a.m.: A Harbor Loop resident reported that a person walked into her apartment and laid in her bed. She described the person as small with no other descriptions given. The caller told the arriving officers she was unsure if it was a dream.
Wednesday, August 19
11:58 p.m.: A loud outdoor gathering was reported on Millett Street.
3:33 p.m.: A woman from Cafe Bishco at 51 Main St. reported that a man had parked in her business’s reserved parking space. She said he became hostile toward an employee and that she would check the camera and call back with additional information.
2:31 p.m.: An officer reported a possible missing person in the area of Western Avenue and Middle Street. The person was described to the officer as a “mustachioed male” who was 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair. Roughly an hour later, the family was reunited.
10:56 a.m.: Corey A Francis, 47, of 110 Magnolia Ave. Apt. 3 was arrested on Parker Street on a straight arrest warrant.
Tuesday, August 18
5:06 p.m.: A man was reported walking down the north side of the Route 128 Extension.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 19
9:54 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:25 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal complaint for driving on a suspended license.
3:09 p.m.: Officers dismissed children swimming in Carlson’s Quarry.
2:57 p.m.: A Penzance Road resident reported seeing a large coyote walk across the front lawn. The person was given the number for Animal Control.
1:29 p.m.: Report of a person yelling at customers outside The Lobster Pool Restaurant on Granite Street. Officers spoke with all parties involved and peace was restored.
12:37 p.m.: Officers assisted a person on T Wharf who couldn’t remember where he or she parked the car.
11:09 a.m.: A Ganon Court resident reported receiving a scam call claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House. No personal information was given out.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 19
11:06 p.m.: Keys found on Beach Street were turned in to police.
6:05 p.m.: Officers spoke with two people involved in a past road rage incident at The Plains.
4:04 p.m.: A Victoria Road resident reported having issues with coyotes in the neighborhood. Animal Control was notified.
11:38 a.m.: Officers assisted a Loading Place Road resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely made under his or her name.
11:23 a.m.: The Harbormaster notified of boat tubing happening in the no-wake zone off Manchester Harbor.
9:41 a.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park.
9:31 a.m.: Two drivers involved in a minor car accident at a Beach Street parking lot exchanged information.
8:15 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a sick fox on Bridge Street.
4:35 a.m.: Lift assist on Old Essex Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:22 p.m.: A driver pulled over on Route 128 southbound and reported the car’s engine smoking. Officers found no evidence of fire. State Police were called to handle the issue.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Aug. 19
3:32 a.m.: A credit card reportedly belonging to someone on Eastern Avenue was turned in to police.
12:17 a.m.: Report of a raccoon running in circles on Pine Ridge Road. The raccoon ran into the woods before officers arrived. Animal Control was notified.
5:10 a.m.: The Water Department was notified of a low-level alert at the water plant on Centennial Grove Road.