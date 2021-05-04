In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, May 3
9:26 p.m.: A Pleasant Street resident reported that there was smoke in the basement with fire alarms sounding. It was found that there were electrical issues that were isolated to the furnace. The Fire Department vented the basement and the situation was resolved.
2:17 a.m.: A caller from 36 Lincoln Park reported that a there was a man outside yelling and waking the household up. By the time an officer arrived, the man had gone to bed.
ROCKPORT
Monday, May 3
5:43 p.m.: Medical emergency on Calebs Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:09 p.m.: Firefighters assisted with a broken elevator at a Broadway building. No one was in the elevator at the time.
2:55 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured goose on Boulder Top.
2:11 and 12:10 p.m.: Medical emergencies on High Street and Granite Street. Both refused ambulance services.
11:37 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:35 and 10:52 a.m.: Two drivers on Granite Street and Sandpiper Lane received written warnings. It is unclear at this time what either warning was for.
10:45 a.m.: A Thatcher Road resident requested a temporary crosswalk sign to put outside his home for the day.
10:26 a.m.: A driver on Highview Road received a written warning. It is unclear at this time what the warning was for.
MANCHESTER
Monday, May 3
9:33 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a verbal warning for driving on a closed-off lane where MassDOT contractors were conducting roadwork.
8:11 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
6:33 p.m.: A driver on Bridge Street received a verbal warning for having an obstructed license plate.
6:15 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a verbal warning for speeding and having an obstructed license plate.
4:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on Victoria Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:40 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
7:26 a.m.: Report of a broken stove at Manchester Essex Regional High School on Lincoln Street. The school district's maintenance representative was notified.
6:46 a.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Monday, May 3
9:53 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for having expired registration. The person was able to renew the registration online before being dismissed by the officer.
6:33 p.m.: A driver on Wester Avenue received a written warning for having expired registration. The car was towed.
6:19 p.m.: A driver on Story Street received a verbal warning for having expired registration. The person was able to renew the registration online before being dismissed by the officer.
8:59 a.m.: Medical emergency on Eastern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.