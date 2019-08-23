In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Aug. 23
5:23 a.m.: An Oak Street resident came into the police station to report that a neighbor has been leaving stolen shopping carts on his property. The complaint is being investigated.
Thursday, Aug. 22
10:05 p.m.: One person was transported by the Fire Department's ambulance squad to Addison Gilbert Hospital after a reported assault at the Jodrey State Fish Pier off Parker Street. Police were still investigating the incident as of Friday.
4:25 p.m.: William Wilson, 25, of 8 Sadler Circle in Nashua, New Hampshire, was charged with disorderly conduct after police responded to a call reporting that a man was "acting strangely" in a Parker Street parking lot. According to Officer Andrew Knickle's report, Wilson appeared "agitated" and was pacing in the lot, where he said other motorists had blocked in his vehicle and prevented him from leaving after a half-day fishing trip. He began swearing at police to address the problem, and failed to heed officers' commands to calm down, the report indicated, leading to his arrest.
8:10 a.m.: A caller reported harassment involving two neighbors at the Sheedy Park elderly housing complex on Pleasant Street. Police interviewed the two women involved but filed no charges.
7:09 a.m.: A motorist was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital after the car he was driving went off Essex Avenue and crashed into the wooded area adjacent to the West Gloucester commuter rail station. The driver told police that he takes a daily prescription to address a health issue, and paramedics confirmed that the medication is used to treat his issue. No charges were filed. The vehicle was towed.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Aug. 23
12:52 p.m.: Report of a fire alarm at Saint Joachim Church, 56 Broadway. Firefighters found the alarm had low batteries. Church staff were notified.
Thursday, Aug. 22
11:11 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for speeding and having an expired inspection sticker.
10:30 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for having a headlight out.
9:07 p.m.: Report of two fires on Long Beach. One was extinguished while the other was permitted.
8:41 p.m.: A South Street resident away from home reported a friend called him about his front door being wide open. Officers found the door was open, checked the house and secured the door.
7:57 p.m.: Report of fireworks being set off at Pingree Park. Officers searched the area and were unable to find people lighting fireworks.
6:07 p.m.: A person walking through the beach parking lot on Seaview Street reported one of the parked cars had an expired inspection sticker. Officers searched the lot and were unable to find the car.
5:41 p.m.: A person on Main Street reported seeing a woman fall on the sidewalk and be unable to get back up. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the woman.
10:35 a.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
ESSEX
Friday, Aug. 23
8:40 a.m.: A citation for speeding was issued to a motorist on Main Street.
8:32 a.m.: A citation for an unspecified infraction was issued to a motorist on John Wise Avenue.
3:43 a.m.: An erratic driver was reported on Main Street, Route 133, heading toward Ipswich. The vehicle could not be located; Ipswich Police was notified.
1:14 a.m.: A suspicious car was reported in the lot of a Main Street restaurant. It was two people talking, who were sent on their way.
1:11 a.m.: Officers on patrol found an open door at Essex Elementary School on Story Street. They checked the building, found all in seeming order, and locked up behind themselves.
Thursday, Aug. 22
6:12 p.m.: A fire alarm activated at a Grove Street residence. Firefighters determined it was set off by a faulty detector.
6:10 p.m.: A car parked at the Island Road landing was ticketed after a complaint about it was lodged.
5:52 p.m.: A written warning for speed was issued to a motorist on John Wise Avenue.
5:36 p.m.: A car parked on Conomo Point Road was ticketed after a complaint about it was lodged.
5:07 p.m.: A written warning for speed was issued to a motorist on Western Avenue.
4:54 p.m.: A motorist on Western Avenue was given a verbal warning for having an expired registration. The driver was able to renew it roadside.
2:06 p.m.: A citation for speeding was issued to a motorist on Western Avenue.
1:54 p.m.: A motorist on Story Street was given a verbal warning for speeding.
11:31 a.m.: The rescue squad answered a call for medical aid on Lufkin Street. The person needed lift assistance and refused transport to a hospital.
9:26 a.m.: A motorist on Apple Street was given a verbal warning for speeding.
9:01 a.m.: The rescue squad answered a call for medical aid on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Aug. 22
11:05 p.m.: Report of broken-down car in the Singing Beach parking lot. AAA was notified.
9:43 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:40 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
6:12 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a written warning for not having a front license plate.
4:52 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for an inspection sticker violation.
3:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Raymond Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:29 p.m.: Report of a gas smell on Allen Avenue. The Fire Department was dispatched and found no readings.
6:31 a.m.: Medical emergency on Ocean Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
