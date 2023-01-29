In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 25
4:11 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Veterans Way and Washington Street.
3:51 p.m.: A Poplar Park caller stated she was being harassed by her neighbor.
2:21 p.m.: A resident came into the Main Street police station to report his or her identity had been used to open an account with National Grid Electric. The resident discovered this while speaking with the electric company about billing issues and the company found another account in the resident’s name with her Social Security number that had been opened at a Lynn Street address in Malden. The resident was advised to monitor other accounts for any signs of fraudulent activity.
12:33 p.m.: A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested at Burnham’s Field on Cleveland Street on charges of assault with a dangerous weapons, assault and battery, being a person under the age of 21 in possession of liquor ,and threatening to commit a crime. Police said the youth was arrested after officers responded to an assault at Burnham’s Field, where a youth approached another youth, threatened with that youth with a knife, and a physical confrontation occurred. Police said no one was injured.
10:14 a.m.: A caller from Commonwealth Avenue reported that for six years, residents have not shoveled the sidewalk in front of their property. The message was relayed to the property owner.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
6:31 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported prior to the turnaround to Route 128 south.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Jan. 27
3:36 a.m.: Public Works notified by police of difficult road conditions at Dock Square.
Thursday, Jan. 26
4:45 p.m.: A motor vehicle was parked illegally at the intersection of High and Main streets was towed by police.
3:15 p.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop on Broadway. A verbal warning was issued.
Firefighters were dispatched to addresses on Granite Street at 6:53 a.m., Summit Avenue at 8:38 a.m., and High Street at 11:04 a.m. and 3:05 p.m.
2:27 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle lockout at a Beach Street address.
1:16 p.m.: Police reportedly assisted police officers at a Plum Island address.
10:01 a.m.: Police received a report of difficult road conditions on Thatcher Road.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
7:40 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to an Atlantic Avenue address.
4:52 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Woodbury Lane address to a hospital.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Jan. 26
Traffic stops made on School Street because of an one-way violation at 3:13 p.m.; on Lincoln Street after a stop sign infraction and inspection violation at 9:41 p.m.; and on the northbound lanes of Route 128 at 1:15 a.m., and at 10:15 p.m. due to alleged defective equipment. Officers issued a written warning, and three verbal warnings, respectively.
12:57 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a School Street address after a report someone was choking. Ambulance service was refused.
10:40 a.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Hidden Ledge Road address after a report of a smoking treadmill. National Grid officials were informed.