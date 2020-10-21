In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Oct. 20
10:05 p.m.: The building manager at the Annisquam Yacht Club at 17 River Road reported a possible break-in. An officer found an open door and two juveniles were found inside.
1:45 p.m.: A woman, currently homeless, came to the station to report past threats. She explained she has been having issues with a male friend with whom she had been staying over the past couple of weeks. Everything was fine until one day, as she described it, he snapped. He called her and stated she was a prostitute and a thief. He went on to say that "if you're in my house when I get home, I'm going to murder you." She quickly packed her belongings and left. She explained to the police that she wanted the incident on file in case future threats are made against her.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Oct. 20
7:03 p.m.: Officers extinguished an abandoned camp fire by Steel Derrick Quarry on Rowe Avenue.
1:57 p.m.: Report of a small kitchen fire on Millbrook Park. According to police, the resident's blender had melted after it was left on a hot stove for some time. The fire was out before firefighters arrived on scene and there was reportedly no other damage outside of the blender.
Medical emergencies on Broadway at 11:01 a.m., Marbee Road at 11:43 a.m. and Smith Road at 1:27 p.m.. All three were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:53 a.m.: Officers assisted an Andrew's Hollow resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Oct. 20
9:50 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a written warning for speeding.
Fraud: Officers assisted a Eaglehead Road resident at 11:17 a.m. and a Rockwood Heights Road resident at 8:33 p.m. Both reported a false unemployment claim was made their names.
7:01 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:25 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a past hit-and-run incident on Lincoln Avenue.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Oct. 20
11:07 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
10:25 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for speeding.
6:48 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:32 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a citation for a marked lanes violation and tailgating.
1:25 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured bird on Lebaron Road.
1:37 p.m.: Keys found on Main Street was turn in to police.
8:07 a.m.: Officers assisted with school drop-off at Essex Elementary School on Story Street.