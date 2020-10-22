In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, October 21
9:59 p.m.: A man from Ed's Mini Mar at 89 Washington St. reported that two men were trying to fight him.
9:06 p.m.: A caller from 126 Prospect St. reported vandalism to his vehicle. When arriving at his car on Mt. Vernon Street, he noticed his rear passenger tire had been slashed. He does not believe he is being attacked by anyone in particular, however, if this happens to his vehicle again he wants this incident on record.
6:20 p.m.: A group was reported to be heading into the Emerald Forest behind the Manchester Athletic Complex. Police were dispatched to the area and moved the group along. An officer continued to check the area throughout the shift with no further activity observed.
5:28 p.m.: A caller from 27 Prospect St. reported that someone broke a window.
5:18 p.m.: A man from Gloucester Healthcare at 272 Washington St. reported that he received an international phone call and became concerned when the caller provided a lot of information about him. He does not know who the caller was but wished for a report to be on file.
4:11 p.m.: A driver traveling down Perkins Road was in the process of parking when the driver, as she explained it to police, stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and struck a tree stump which in turn rolled the car onto the driver's side. This caused the car to hit a second car.
2:48 p.m.: A woman fitting the description of a woman involved in an incident on Dodge Street that had been called in at 11:23 a.m. was reported walking in the area of Warner and Trask streets.
2:29 p.m.: An intoxicated person was reportedly yelling at customers at Supreme's Roast Beef at 218 Main St..
1:17 p.m.: A caller from 324 Main St. reported that there was a strong odor of gas and workers were digging nearby. Police confirmed that National Grid was on the scene.
11:23 a.m.: Past larceny was reported at 28 Dodge St.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Oct. 21
8:05 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Main Street.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 21
9:03 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding Keolis workers by Tappan Street. Officers told the caller to notify the MBTA about the situation.
6:31 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a water leak at a Forest Street residence.
5:08 p.m.: Officers assisted a School Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made in his or her name.
4:58 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for speeding.
4:46 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
9:02 a.m.: Mass Highway was notified to remove a dead coyote from Exit 15 ramp off Route 128 southbound.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Oct. 21
9:36 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation on charges of driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and attaching license plates.
7:11 p.m.: Officers assisted a resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
Traffic stops were made at 2:59 p.m. on John Wise Avenue for a hands-free violation, 3:20 p.m. on Main Street for impeded operation, and 5:26 and 5:53 p.m. on Southern Avenue for speeding and tailgating, respectively. Each driver received a verbal warning.
3:52 p.m.: Medical emergency on Orchard Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.