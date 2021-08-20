In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Aug. 19
11:17 p.m.: Laercio Ventura, 41, of 33 Middle St. Apt. 5 was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct near Machaca on Rogers Street. When police arrived, they spoke with the manager who said Ventura had been in the pub and was asked to leave because he was bothering other customers. He refused to leave. When police explained to him several times that he was not welcome inside, Ventura kept repeating that "they are wrong to throw me out."
6:34 p.m.: Two separate third-party callers reported that a child was in the water and in distress near Stop & Shop Supermarket on Thatcher Road. On arrival, police found that the boy was out of the water as a passerby assisted him out of the mud. The boy had tried to retrieve a box that was in the water and became stuck in the mud. He was examined by paramedics and went home with his mother.
11:23 a.m.: A caller from Summer Street reported that he is smashing glass bottles at the intersection. He admitted to police that he had been throwing his ceramic coffee cup at the ground in frustration after being told that he was not welcome at his friend's hose. He picked up the broken pieces from the pavement and went on his way.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Aug. 19
3:18 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for hitting a row of hedges on Main Street.
2:46 p.m.: National Grid repaired a low-hanging and live secondary power line off on Granite Street.
12:45 a.m.: Public Works removed a branch blocking the roadway on Pleasant Street.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Aug. 19
9:06 p.m.: A driver on Pulaski Drive received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Friend Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:16 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
4:48 p.m.: Report of a man yelling at people on Summer Street. Officers spoke with the man and he was sent on his way.
4:16 p.m.: Officers moved a construction barrel from the roadway on Route 128 southbound.
8:15 a.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:39 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment and a seatbelt violation.
6:20 a.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a verbal warning for speeding and a lane violation.
12:43 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
ESSEX
Friday, Aug. 20
7:17 a.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a citation for speeding.
12:33 a.m.: A fisherman who was reportedly trespassing on Conomo Point Road was sent on his way.
Thursday, Aug. 19
8:03 p.m.: The Harbormaster was notified of a boat with a dead engine on Essex River. The boat owner called private tow company.
7:37 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
5:32 p.m.: A driver on Harlow Street received a criminal application for speeding and unlicensed operation.
10:47 a.m.: Officers assisted as a boat trailer was towed from Landing Road.
10:33 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.