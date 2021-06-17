In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, June 16
9:17 p.m.: A hit-and-run crash was reported at Mattos Field on Webster Street.
3:24 p.m.: A woman came to the station to report that her former boyfriend had taken her dog and refused to give it back. She explained that she had purchased the dog in January 2020 while she and the man were together.
2:58 p.m.: Police responded to motor vehicle accident involving a bicycle on Prospect Street. The driver explained to police that she was driving down Prospect Street when a young girl on a bike rode out quickly in front of her and she didn't see her. The cyclist, who polcie said had minor scratches, was transported to the hospital for treatment.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, June 17
12:45 a.m.: Medical emergency on Jerden's Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Wednesday, June 16
6:54 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
5:23 p.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:34 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a bird stuck inside a Main Street home.
12:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person refused ambulance services.
8:15 a.m.: A wallet found on Bearskin Neck was submitted into police custody.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, June 16
6:09 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog attack on Walker Road.
1:47 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:37 a.m.: Paul Youngblood, 33, of 2301 Homeland St. in Las Vegas, was arrested on Beach Street on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor. He was arranged at Salem District Court Thursday morning.
ESSEX
Wednesday, June 16
10:48 and 10:40 p.m.: Two drivers on Southern Avenue received verbal warnings for a marked lane violation and speeding, respectively.
8:24 p.m.: A driver on Forest Avenue received a citation for speeding.
5:42 and 4:41 p.m.: Two drivers on Main Street were pulled over for a hands-free driving violation.
1:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eastern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:10 p.m.: Officers assisted with a retirement parade for the Rockport Elementary School nurse on Jerden's Lane.
10 a.m.: A driver hit a deer on John Wise Avenue. The driver reportedly did not suffer any injuries bu the deer died. Officers notified Mass Highway to remove the carcass from the road.
7 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:45 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.