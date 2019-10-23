In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 23
1:20 a.m.: Police summoned to a Sadler Street address by a resident who reported some of her prescription medications had been stolen by movers she hired to move her possessions into a new apartment
Tuesday, Oct. 22
10:44 p.m.: Jameson D. Rust, 35, 184 R South St. in Rockport, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a parked vehicle on Main Street. Police said Rust admitted taking two muscle relaxants.
1:25 p.m.: A 33-year-old Harold Court woman was arrested on an arrest warrant for illegal distribution of a Class A substance.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Oct. 23
2:52 a.m.: A residential alarm on Marmion Way was called in twice by an alarm company. Officers checked the residence both times and found no issues.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
5:59 p.m.: Medical emergency on Dodds Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
4:59 p.m.: A person reported losing a wallet on Broadway. Nothing has been turned in to police by Wednesday morning.
11:08 a.m.: A car reportedly ran into a utility pole on the corner of Railroad Avenue and Station Square. No injuries were reported. The car was towed. An accident report was filed as the damage to the car is estimated to cost over $1,000. National Grid was notified to inspect a crack in the pole caused by the accident. Police cited the driver for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
11:03 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Mt. Pleasant and Prospect streets received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
8:18 a.m.: A Calebs Lane resident reported smelling gas outside. Firefighters found the smell was coming from contractors repaving the roads nearby.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Oct. 22
7:30 p.m.: False fire alarm on Forest Lane. The alarm was reset.
6:35 p.m.: Firefighters responded to a fire alarm on Smiths Point Road. Smoke from cooking activated the alarm.
4 p.m.: Request for a well-being check on a driver pulled over Pine Street. EMS determined ambulance transport was not needed.
8:22 a.m.: Medical emergency on Masconomo Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:03 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital
ESSEX
Wednesday, Oct. 23
3:50 a.m.: Utility notified following request on Spring Street.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
11:44 p.m.: Abandoned 911 call on Turtleback Road.
11:06 p.m.: Firefighters dispatched to Landing Road.
6:19 p.m.: 911 call on Martin Street.
6:11 p.m.: 911 abandoned call on Harlow Street. Caller spoken to.
Traffic stops: Seven made between 7:05 a.m. and 5:24 p.m. around town for various violations. One driver was issued a citation, one received a written warning, four received verbal warnings, and in one case no action was taken.
Citizen assistance was offered on Main and Spring streets at 7:55 a.m. and on Martin Street at 4:45 p.m.
2:55 p.m.: The owner of property found on Conomo Point Road was notified.
10:34 a.m.: Firefighters dispatched to Eastern Avenue. No fire.
8:17 a.m.: Structure fire reported on Conomo Point Road. Firefighters dispatched. It was a false alarm.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
