In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Oct. 6
8:04 a.m.: A business owner at Lucido's Barber Shop at 74 Washington St. reported he arrived to his shop this morning to find the window smashed.
7:57 a.m.: A caller from the intersection of Maplewood Avenue and Grove Street reported four to five hypodermic needles in the road. She explained that she is standing by at a safe distance "in case someone drives over them and they fly up and hit (her)." An officer recovered five needles from the roadway and disposed of them safely.
Monday, October 5
9 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the area of 186 Washington St. to investigate a report of a fight involving someone with a bat. Upon arrival, officers were met by a man who explained that while walking down Washington Street he exchanged words about a girl with a man he knew who was driving a red pickup truck and a passenger. The driver stopped and began to follow him. The man said the passenger tried to punch him and he defended himself by punching the passenger in the face. He told police the driver came after him with a pipe and struck him in the torso, then picked up the pipe and threw it him, striking a nearby car, breaking the windshield and leaving a dent in the driver's side door post. The man said the driver picked up the the pipe and left the area. Police were able to locate the driver, who refused to tell an officer what had occurred. Instead, the driver explained that he had to work Tuesday and that he was due in court later this week. A large knife was seen above his visor. He later explained to an officer that he had had words with the man and that he and his passenger confronted him. He explained that as they were leaving the area, the man punched his driver's side door leaving a dent. He also noted that the man who had called the police to report the incident had come after him with a hammer and had broken his brother's windshield. Police later spoke with a woman who explained that the caller had told her things several weeks ago and that the driver and passenger were her protectors from the caller. She explained that she had attempted to get a court order against the man without success.
3 p.m.: A woman walked into the police station to report that her motor vehicle was stolen. She explained that she drove her vehicle to work at Mill River Consulting at 6 Sargent St. and left the parking lot at approximately 8:30 a.m. Upon returning to the lot at 2:30 p.m., she found the car missing. She explained that she did leave the keys inside the vehicle and the doors were unlocked. An alert to look for the car was broadcast. The report was forwarded to the department's criminal investigation division.
1:37 p.m.: A person came into the station to report identity theft through an unemployment scam.
11:20 a.m.: A woman came into the station to report that someone had opened up an unemployment claim in her previous last name.
11:13 a.m.: A caller from Herd's Hill reported that he has been receiving numerous phone calls from someone with a foreign accent pretending to represent the Social Security Administration. He explained to an officer that he has not given any information but wanted the local police to know so others don't get scammed.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Building and area checks throughout town throughout the morning.
Monday, Oct. 5
10:47 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Piper Lane. Area checked.
10:06 p.m.: Suspicious activity on John Wise Avenue. Officers spoke to an individual.
4:47 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Winthrop Street. Officer to file report.
Citizens assisted as needed on Martin Street at 9:57, 11:26 and 11:49 a.m. and 3:37 p.m., John Wise Avenue at 10:13 a.m., and Main Street at 1:40 p.m.
Traffic stops made on Western Avenue at 2:51 and 7:20 p.m. The first driver received a verbal warning and the second was issued a citation.
11:27 a.m.: A 911 call made from Western Avenue and disconnected was confirmed to have placed accidentally.
11:25 a.m.: Erratic operator reported on John Wise Avenue. A driver will be summonsed to court on a charge of erratic operation after a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue.
11:25 a.m.: Erratic operator reported on John Wise Avenue. Police plan to file criminal application against the driver for unspecified charges after a traffic stop.
Building and area checks throughout town throughout the day.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Building and area checks throughout town throughout the morning.
Monday, Oct 5
5:40 p.m.: A hit-and-run crash on Ramsden Way near the schools campus was reported. No note was left and the crash could not be seen clearly on security coverage.
4:24 p.m.: A driver's license found in the Back Woods was returned to its owner.
4:09 p.m.: Disabled motor vehicle reported in the area of South Street and Briarstone Road. A search of area did not turn up the vehicle.
3:23 p.m.: A 911 call reporting a fire on River Road was received. It was redirected to Ipswich police.
2:27 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported his identity was used for an unemployment benefits scam.
2:21 p.m.: A call reported capturing a loose dog on Squam Road. The animal control officer was unavailable but the caller posted finding the pet on Facebook and was able to reunite the dog and its owner.
1:41 p.m.: Erratic driver reported on Main Street. An officer spoke to the driver, a tow operator carrying a US Postal Service vehicle. There were no issues.
Mini beat walks conducted on Jerden's Lane at 9:36 a.m. and Broadway at 1:36 p.m.
Wellness checks conducted throughout town at 8:03 a.m. and on Broadway at 10:06 a.m.
Building and area checks throughout town throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Oct. 5
10:16 p.m.: Commercial alarm activation on Raymond Street. Police found a kitchen motion detector had gone off and all was secure.
9:29 p.m.: Driver verbally warned about having no tail lights after traffic stop on School Street.
7 p.m.: Single car crash on Union Street investigated. No injuries reported and car towed from the scene
6:21 p.m.: Seal reported on dry land off Beach Street. Animal Control reported no issues.
4:59 p.m.: Medical call on Boardman Avenue.
4:01 p.m.: Report taken about a hit-and-run-crash in the Masconomo Park parking lot off Beach Street.
1:30 p.m.: Erratic driver reported on Route 128 southbound, Call passed onto Gloucester Police.
12:47 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched for alarm activation on Woodholm Circle. The call was cancelled while firefighters were en route.
10:18 a.m.: Driver verbally warned against speeding after traffic stop on Pine Street.