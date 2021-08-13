In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Aug. 13
2:54 a.m.: Police were summoned to the vicinity of Grapevine and Harriet roads on report of a suspicious vehicle that had gone off the road. The responding officer found the keys in the vehicle, but no driver present. He contacted the owner, who told him he swerved to avoid hitting a rabbit, crossing to the other side of the road. He ended up in a ditch and couldn't extract the vehicle and planned to return at daylight. Tally's towed the vehicle to the driver's house.
Thursday, Aug. 12
11:38 a.m.: Police and fire personnel responded to Salt Marsh Road on report of parked vehicle leaking fuel. The vehicle was towed.
8:33 a.m.: A resident of Veterans Way called to report her neighbor had purposely coughed on her. The woman told police the offending neighbor is COVID-19 positive and intended to spread the virus to her. Officer asked how she new the neighbor's health status and the caller said her daughter had mentioned it. The caller said she wanted the incident documented and she planned to be tested for COVID-19.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Aug. 13
1:41 a.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was ticketed.
Thursday, Aug. 12
11:58 p.m.: Officers gave a jump-start to a driver on Wharf Road.
5:33 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Carlson's Quarry.
3:49 p.m.: Medical emergency on Thatcher Road. The person refused ambulance services.
1:46 p.m.: Verizon was notified of low-hanging wires on Railroad Avenue.
1:21 p.m.: Report of a two-car crash on Pasture Road. No injuries were reported. The damage caused by the crash is estimated to cost over $1,000. Officers filed an crash report.
12:57 p.m.: Officers spoke with two neighbors involved in a dispute on Twin Light Circle.
11:20 a.m.: Officers assisted a person on Broadway who was locked out of his or her car.
9:04 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Aug. 12
7:49 p.m.: Report of an intoxicated person on Beach Street. Officers gave the person a ride home.
7:03 p.m.: Report of a swimmer missing off Gray Beach. The harbormaster found the swimmer safe on a raft.
6:31 p.m.: Report of a two-car crash on Route 128 northbound. One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. State police were on scene to investigate.
5:38 p.m.: Medical emergency on Walker Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:45 a.m.: Report of a group of people with dogs on Singing Beach. Officers spoke with the group and they went on their way.
ESSEX
Thursday, Aug. 12
Traffic stops: Between 12:30 and 8 p.m., eight drivers were stopped on Southern Avenue, and Martin and Main streets for speeding. Six received citations and two received verbal warnings
10:59 p.m.: Officers assisted a person back to their home on Milk Street.
7:54 p.m.: A wallet found on Sagamore Circle was submitted into police custody.
12:57 p.m.: Report of fraud on Main Street.