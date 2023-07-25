In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, July 25
3:52 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Story Street address.
Monday, July 24
4:46 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was refused at a Curtis Street address.
11:49 a.m.: Public Works was notified about road conditions on Main Street.
10:09 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Paradis Circle address.
7:49 a.m.: A report was made about an alleged motor vehicle hit-and-un incident at a Phillips Avenue address.
4:55 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Main Street address.
12:01 a.m.: A report was made about a medical investigation on Curtis Street.
Sunday, July 23
11:15 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Broadway, a verbal warning was issued.
10:44 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was reportedly refused at a Main Street address.
10:32 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Mill Lane, the operator was reportedly spoken to.
Saturday, July 2211:29 p.m.: After an alarm sounded, firefighters were dispatched to an Athena Way address.
5:10 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a T Wharf address.
12:07 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Thatcher Road, a verbal warning was issued.
7:56 a.m.: A tree was reported down at a Story Street address.
Friday, July 2111:15 p.m.: After a noise complaint was made at a Cleaves Street address, someone was reportedly spoken to.
3:36 p.m.: After a report of downed utility wires at a Clark Avenue address, the utility company was reportedly notified.
3:17 a.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Stockholm Avenue address.
Thursday, July 20
10:42 p.m.: After an alarm sounded, firefighters were dispatched to a Main Street address.
1:46 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Brooks Road address.
ESSEX
Sunday, July 23
8:43 p.m.: After a report of a seizure, a patient at a Deer Hill Farm Road address refused a medical ambulance transport.
Traffic stops were conducted on Main Street at 9:33 a.m., at the intersection of Conomo Point Road and Sumac Drive at 10:07 a.m., Conomo Point Road at 10:29 a.m., and John Wise Avenue at 4:59 p.m. Officers issued two citation and two verbal warnings.
4:02 p.m.: A report was made about property lost and found at a John Wise Avenue address.
12:35 p.m.: After a report of suspicious activity at a Martin Street address, a person was reportedly spoken to.
12:04 a.m.: A complaint was made about an animal at a Cogswell Road address.
Saturday, July 22
11:43 p.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Centennial Grove Road address.
Complaints about animals on John Wise Avenue, Southern Avenue, Apple Street, Forest Avenue and Eastern Avenue were lodged at 11:11 a.m., and 2, 3:52, 6:29 and 11:02 p.m., respectively.
Traffic stops were conducted on Southern Avenue at 1:22 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 9:13 a.m., John Wise Avenue at 6:50 p.m., and Main Street at 9:58 p.m. Officers issued a citation and three verbal warnings.
8:46 p.m.: A report was made about an alleged theft at a John Wise Avenue address.
Friday, July 21
7:40 p.m.: A medical transport was conducted from a Main Street address.
Citations were issued to drivers after traffic stops were made on Southern Avenue at 6:03 p.m. and Conomo Point Road at 7:15 p.m.
6:32 p.m.: After a report of an allergic reaction at a Belcher Street address, an ambulance transport was refused.
1:02 p.m.: A report of theft was made at a John Wise Avenue address.
11:54 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Eastern Avenue. A medical transport was conducted.
10:06 a.m.: A report was made about alleged harassment at a Forest Avenue address.