In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Aug. 16
4 a.m.: A caller from Orchard Road reported screaming coming from a house. An officer spoke with the screamer who said he was emotional over the loss of a family member.
Sunday, Aug. 15
4:45 p.m.: Chris Wayrnen, 55, of 22R Stockholm Ave. in Rockport was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of property damage and driving while drunk.
Police dispatched to 59 Woodbury St. found Wayrnen next to an excavator on a construction site with his vehicle — engine running and driver door open — parked in the roadway. Police found several empty, full and half full cans of hard seltzer in a box on the passenger-side floorboard.
After failing multiple standard field sobriety tests, Wayrnen was arrested.
1:04 a.m.: Police met with woman at the intersection of Western Avenue and Middle Street who stated that she was walking her 1-year old German shepherd on Stacy Boulevard when a man sitting on a bench kicked her dog in the face. A friend who also confirmed that man had kicked the dog in the face. The woman said that her dog was fine but she was aggravated. Police located the man who said he was sitting on the bench when the dog approached and got "too close to his groin" so he guided it away with his foot.
Saturday, Aug. 14
3:37 p.m.: Report of an individual entering homes and vehicles at Poplar Park. The caller said the individual attempted to take money, but the caller was able to get the money back, adding that this has been an ongoing issue. Police told the woman that she was not to go into other people's cars and homes and that they would contact the Housing Authority about the incident.
3:14 p.m.: A caller from the Boat Trespass on 55 Two Penny Lane reported that several boats were overcrowded and did not have enough life preservers. The caller said she also called the harbormaster about the issue and loud music. She added that she felt threatened by some people in the boats.
1:55 a.m.: Kids reported to be trespassing in the pool at The Ocean House Hotel on Atlantic Road. When police arrived, they were met by the night security guard who stated that the group of kids are not guests at the hotel and climbed the glass fence and started hanging out in the pool and hot tub. The guard added that this has been an ongoing issue at the hotel this summer with the unwelcome guests running off by foot through the golf course property.
Police then found the four individuals in question in the pool. Police told the kids not to run. They were all identified to be from Rockport and were cooperative, according to the police report.
All four apologized to the security guard for the inconvenience and were advised not to return to the hotel unless they were guests or they would be charged with trespassing.
12:50 a.m.: Diarra Pickett, 27, of Boston was arrested at the Speedway LLC on Main Street on a charge of driving on a suspended license, a lights violation and two warrants.
Police saw a car traveling Main Street near Eastern Avenue without lights illuminated in the nighttime. Police stopped the vehicle near 354 Main St. and identified the driver as Pickett whose license was suspended and had warrants. He was then arrested.
Friday, Aug.13
9:54 p.m.: Larceny was reported at Good Harbor Beach.
3:50 p.m.: A caller from Niles Beach reported a hypodermic needle inside a silverware container at the top of the ramp. The needle was recovered by police and disposed of safely.
8:59 a.m.: A deceased raccoon was removed from Hesperus Avenue. 8:56 a.m.: A deceased seagull was removed from a flower bed in front of the Fitz Henry Lane House on Harbor Loop.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Aug. 15
2:45 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a written warning for having expired registration.
2:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person refused ambulance services.
2:03 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Seaview Street were ticketed.
1:41 p.m.: The Harbormaster towed two kayakers in distress off Gap Head back to shore.
12:04 and 1:29 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Marmion Way and Penzance Road.
Saturday, Aug. 14
7:06 p.m.: Officers assisted with a medical call at School House Road in Gloucester.
4:37 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children swimming around Lumber Wharf on Pier Avenue.
3:13 p.m.: A pair of house keys found on Beach Street was submitted into police custody.
2:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Tarrs Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
12:04 p.m., 9:48 and 8:23 a.m.: Three illegally parked cars on Penzance Road, Marmion Way and Beach Street were tagged.
Friday, Aug. 13
6:26 p.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
6:12 p.m.: A Jeep key found on Long Beach was submitted into police custody.
4:05 p.m.: Report of a smoke alarm sounding in a Main Street basement. Firefighters recommended the homeowner contact his or her oil company.
10:23 a.m.: A Mt. Pleasant Street resident reported someone had broken a branch off his or her peach tree.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Aug. 15
5:02 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a court summons for erratic operation.
4:26 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused ambulance services.
1:54 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a written warning for speeding.
12:45 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Beach Street. Both drivers exchanged information.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Traffic stops: Between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., five drivers on Beach Street received written warnings. Three were warned for hands-free driving violations, one was warned for having expired registration and one was warned for a stop sign violation.
6:05 p.m.: Report of a car accident with injury on Route 128 northbound. State Police arrested a person on a charge of operating under the influence. No further information is available at this time. State Police could not be reached for comment.
3:42 p.m.: Medical emergency on Route 128 southbound. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:14 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Beach Street. Both drivers exchanged information.
8:13 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a knocked-over porta-potty on Ocean Street.
5:59 and 4:24 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Hidden Ledge Road and Blynman Circle. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Aug. 13
11:23 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a stop sign and inspection sticker violation.
10:55 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a written warning for speeding and a citation for a junior operator license violation.
7:38 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for driving with an open container of alcohol. The driver showed no evidence of impairment.
5:24 p.m.: Singing Beach staff reported being verbally harassed by a beachgoer.
3:47 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, Aug. 16
6:48 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for speeding.
1:29 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person refused ambulance services.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Medical emergencies on Story Acres Road at 5:45 p.m., Main Street at 7:36 p.m. and Southern Avenue at 8:53 p.m. All three were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:53 a.m.: Report of a person picking up another person's dog on Eastern Avenue. The dog was later returned to its owner.
6:48 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Saturday, Aug. 14
9:47 p.m.: Johnathan Stanton, 37, of Salisbury, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence. According to police, Stanton attempted to pull into a driveway on Rocky Hill Road, hit multiple bushes and other property and got stuck on the side of the road. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.
8:12 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Conomo Point Road was tagged.
2:02 p.m.: National Grid was notified to remove a tree branch tangled in some power lines on Western Avenue.
12:41 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a criminal application for operating with a suspended license.
10:52 a.m.: A driver on Harlow Street received a written warning for speeding.
10:05 a.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
12:40 a.m.: Medical emergency on Story Street. Medical services were administered on site.
Friday, Aug. 13
9:53 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people who were reportedly trespassing on a Martin Street property.
9:29 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:01 p.m.: A motorcyclist on Western Avenue received a citation for operating an unregistered vehicle, not having an inspection sticker and attaching plates.
5:05 p.m.: Report of vandalism on Maple Street. No other information is available at this time.
3:21 p.m.: Report of a person riding a dirt bike on Main Street without a license plate. Officers were unable to locate the dirt bike rider.
2:25 p.m.: A person reported his wallet was stolen from a Main Street convenience store.