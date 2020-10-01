In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Oct. 1
12:45 a.m.: Peter Schwan, 38, of 38A Friend St. was arrested on Friend Street for violating probation.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
5:30 p.m.: A man came to the station to report that someone or persons used his identity in a fraudulent way. His place of work contacted him to explain that they received information from the Massachusetts Unemployment office that he was applying for unemployment.
1:30 p.m.: A representative from Action Inc. came into the police lobby to report a missing person. He explained that a person he knows has not been seen since Sept. 17. They had previously been in police custody and was held for safekeeping at Middleton Correctional Facility. The facility stated he is no longer in custody. The Action Inc. representative is concerned that the man may attempt to harm himself.
6:50 a.m.: A tree branch was reported to have fallen into the roadway of near Washington Street. Most debris was removed from the road and the DPW was notified to remove the remaining branches.
3:49 a.m.: Two individuals at 28 Washington St. were reported causing a disturbance. They left before the police arrived on the scene.
1:25 a.m.: An alarm was reported to be sounding in the area of Bass Avenue and Modello Square.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 30
8:40 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a taillight violation.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital from Main Street at 7:41 a.m., Pigeon Hill Street at 8:22 a.m., and Parker Street 6:21 p.m.
5:17 p.m.: Christopher Francis Richman, 29, of Rockport, was arrested on Granite Street on a straight warrant issued out of Gloucester District Court. He was arraigned at the court the following morning.
4:52 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online on the roadside before being dismissed by the officer.
3:04 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Railroad Avenue. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information and officers filed an accident report.
Noon: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on Jerden's Lane.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 30
10:07 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:40 p.m.: Report of a lost iPhone on Central Street.
7:03 a.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a fallen tree from the roadway on Overledge Road.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Sept. 30
10:44 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for a lights violation.
6:57 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
5:52 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a criminal application for operating with a suspended license. The car was towed.
10:48 a.m.: Lift assist on Story Street.
7:21 a.m.: Firefighters removed a branch tangled in power lines on Maple Street.