In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Jan. 6
9:36 a.m.: Karalee May Gomes, 30, of 7 Leslie O. Johnson Road was arrested on Western Avenue on charges of operating a car under the influence of intoxicating liquor and operating after suspension. A resident had called police reporting that a driver was speeding on Route128 northbound and swerving between lanes. After getting off on Exit 14 eastbound, the driver was reported to have almost struck a house on Route 133. When police pulled over who they would identify as Gomes, they reported they could detect a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. When asked, Gomes confirmed that she was coming from Boston and had three cocktails that evening.
Sunday, Jan. 5
6:55 p.m.: A caller at 25 Perkins St. reported that a 13- to 14-year-old skinny boy with black hair was banging on his and neighbors' doors.
3:15 p.m.: A person came into the station to report receiving a text message from an unknown number that informed him that he was going to be assassinated. When he called back, the number did not work. He believes it to be a scam but wanted to make a formal report.
1:24 p.m.: A resident of 110 High St. reported that five collectible boxes had been stolen overnight. The caller claimed that the boxes are very rare and the complete set was of seven, as two were in a different room. He explained to the police that he is confused as to why someone would take only five as the set is not complete without the other two.
12:28 p.m.: Police were called to Starbucks at Gloucester Crossing for two people who were allegedly entering the construction site next door. The caller, a Starbucks employee, explained to police that a Hispanic man wearing a red jacket and red hat and a Hispanic woman wearing army pants with long black hair entered the construction site through an opening in the fence. The caller reported that the two would repeatedly return to their vehicle and open and close the trunk of their car from the site.
7:47 a.m.: The store manager at Shaws reported that a woman was walking around the store eating store-owned cookies and placing the opened containers back on the shelf. The manager also reported that she had seen the woman put two cans of dog food in to her purse. Police said that when questioned outside the store, the woman denied the accusations. Police identified cookie crumbs on her face and shirt and found two cans of dog food in her bag, which she had not paid for. Store management agreed to not press charges if she paid for the items. The woman reentered the store, paid for the stolen items, and apologized before she left.
6:28 a.m.: A 16 Willow St. resident reported that loud music was coming from a neighbor's home. Police spoke to the neighbor who turned down the music.
Saturday, Jan. 4
10:01 a.m.: Two women and a man will be summonsed to court on charges of assault and battery. Police were called to 80 Pleasant St., Apt. 2, by a woman who reported that someone had entered her apartment and attacked her. When police arrived to the scene, the woman was accompanied by her boyfriend. The woman explained to police that she awoke to her neighbor getting on top of her, grabbing her throat, and ripping off a necklace that her boyfriend had purchased. Her boyfriend reported that the neighbor had accused him of owing her cousin money for the necklace. He claimed that he had already paid the cousin, but the neighbor went through the house, threw a trashcan to the ground, and grabbed the clothing around the boyfriend's neck. Police reported no visible marks on the man's neck. The neighbor said that it was not her, but the boyfriend who threw the trashcan on the ground. The neighbor also said that the boyfriend kicked her in the stomach with his bare foot, then grabbed her hair and punched her in the face. When asked about the money, the neighbor's cousin confirmed that the boyfriend had borrowed $500 about a month ago to purchase a necklace and has not returned the borrowed money.
The neighbor was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital by Gloucester Fire EMS.
9:19 a.m.: A hypodermic needle ound at Connolly Seafood of 427 Main St. was retrieved and disposed of properly.
Friday, Jan. 3
11:34 p.m.: A resident of 93 Pleasant St. reported that his neighbor was playing music out of his window. The music was eventually turned off.
1:49 p.m.: A person at the Railroad Avenue train station called to say a man was acting erratically and vomiting on the platform.
1:49 p.m.: A Cleveland Street man was arrested at his residence on three probation violation warrants stemming from past larceny charges.
1:31 p.m.: A woman at Walgreens, 201 Main St., reported that a white male in his 60s, roughly 5-feet, 9inches tall, with slender build, confronted her in the parking lot about her backing out of a parking space. Shortly after the confrontation, the man got into a silver SUV and drove off after a passenger had yelled at him for his behavior. The woman reported that she felt threatened by the man's demeanor.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Jan. 5
9:40 a.m.: Lift assist at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Jan. 4
7:52 p.m.: Fernando Carrion, 40, of Boston, was arrested on Beach Street. He was charged with giving a false name to police, two counts of larceny, and four counts of use of a stolen credit card. At 9:52 p.m., police ran into Carrion again after they received a report about a person trying to start a fire on Summer Street. Carrion was not cited in this instance. He was scheduled to be arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday afternoon.
2:36 p.m.: Medical emergency on Smiths Point Road. The person refused ambulance services.
1:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Lincoln Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Friday, Jan. 3
9:06 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a citation for speeding.
9:04 a.m.: Lift assist at The Plains.
ESSEX
Sunday, Jan. 5
11:09 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue and Essex Reach Road received a citation for not carrying the vehicle's registration.
1:47 p.m.: Medical emergency on Martin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:09 a.m.: A car illegally parkedo n the corner of Main Street and Burnham Court was ticketed.
Saturday, Jan. 4
10:08 p.m.: Report of a damaged manhole cover on the corner of Main Street and Willow Court.
6:23 p.m.: Report of a car driving off the road on Southern Avenue. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. The car was towed from the scene.
6:19 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for having an expired inspection sticker.
12:06 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for having an expired license and inspection sticker.
Friday, Jan. 3
1:30 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for tailgating and harsh and objectionable noise.
10:22 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
8:47 a.m.: Medical emergency on Eastern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
