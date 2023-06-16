In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, June 6
Disturbances were reported on Eastern Avenue at 3:50 p.m., and East Main Street at 7:53 p.m. and Willow Street at 8:19 p.m., when police responded.
7:47 p.m.: Threats were reported on Rogers Street.
7:08 p.m.: A hit-and-run crash with property damage only was reported on Shepherd Street.
6:44 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on the Route 128 Extension. A motorcycle rider from Gloucester was traveling on the extension south between Bass Avenue and the Eastern Avenue lights when he lost control and slid, according to a police report. The rider sustained an injury to his leg and was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital by the Gloucester Fire Department. The bike was picked up by a friend.
6:12 p.m.: Police responded to a report of kids shooting pellets from a car on Gloucester Avenue. A caller told police that he and his wife were walking by the bowling alley when a small light blue Honda with three to four kids inside shot them with some type of pellets. The vehicle left the area prior to any more information being gathered. Not long after, Essex police stopped a suspect vehicle in their town and the victim in Gloucester planned to make a statement to Gloucester Police.
1:15 p.m.: A Crashes with property damage only were reported off the rotary towards Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road at 12:39 p.m., and on Western Avenue and Mansfield Street at 1:15 p.m.
11:35 a.m.: Police responded to a disabled vehicle on Grant Circle. The vehicle was towed.
9:19 a.m.: Larceny was reported on Commonwealth Avenue.
8:55 a.m.: Police took a report of fraud on Amero Court.
7:13 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with traffic on Prospect Street.
Monday, June 5
11:06 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Commonwealth Avenue and Wells Street.
8:07 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Western Avenue.
10:05 p.m.: Police took a report of a larceny on Main Street.
6:50 p.m.: A caller from the Vietnam Memorial Committee told police she has noticed figures being glued to the Vietnam Memorial at Western and Hough avenues and wanted a report on filed in case the vandalism continues.
3:34 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported to police and was under investigation.
12:25 p.m.: Police took a report of drug activity on Main Street.
11:44 a.m.: Police took a report of threats on Atlantic Street.
9:24 a.m.: A report of fraud on Allen Street was under investigation.
9:02 a.m.: Police had a black Cadillac Escalade with a New Hampshire registration towed from Commonwealth Avenue after getting a report it had been abandoned. Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 36-year-old Lawrence man charging him with attaching plates and having an unregistered and abandoned vehicle on a public way. Police found the Cadillac with three flat tires. A query of the registration showed it came back expired to a 2013 blue Suzuki SX4. The vehicle identification number visible through the windshield came back to a canceled 2004 black Cadillac Escalade. Police removed the plates for destruction. While waiting for towing service, a resident told police the SUV had not moved from the parking space for more than two weeks.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, June 15
3:08 a.m.: A report was made about an animal at a Sandpiper Lane address. A report of the area proved negative.
12:04 a.m.: A noise complaint was made at a High Street address. Someone was reportedly spoken to.
Wednesday, June 14
7:44 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Blue Gate Lane, the driver was spoken to.
5:53 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of High Street and Broadway Avenue, a verbal warning was issued.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital from Main Street ay 7:38 and 11:49 a.m.
10:12 a.m.: A report was made about an animal at a Main Street address. Animal Control was notified.
9:49 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle illegally parked on Phillips Avenue. The operator was reportedly spoken to.
8:25 a.m.: Larceny/forgery/fraud was reported at a Thatcher Road address.
ESSEX
Wednesday, June 14
Traffic stops were made on Eastern Avenue at 12:07 p.m., Southern Avenue at 2:11 p.m., John Wise Avenue at 2:45 p.m., and the intersection of Southern Avenue and Apple Street at 5:29 p.m. Officers issued a written warning, a verbal warning and two citations, respectively.
12:33 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property at a John Wise Avenue address.
12:12 p.m.: A complaint about an animal was made at a Conomo Point Road address..
9:10 a.m.: A person reportedly suffering chest pain was taken by ambulance from an Essex River location to a hospital.