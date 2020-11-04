In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 3
10:41 p.m.: A caller from Prospect Street reported a disturbance between her and her ex-husband.
1:06 p.m.: A caller reported that a dog was laying down in the left lane of the highway. An area search by animal control found no such animal.
Noon: Police were dispatched to 41 Mt. Vernon St. for an unwelcome guest, as the caller explained that he felt threatened. Upon arrival, the caller explained that his former roommate was knocking at the side door and that he did not want anything to do with him. He also explained that the police had been called multiple times prior to this incident and that he is in the process of getting a restraining order. Police spoke with the unwelcome guest, informing him that the caller no longer wished to have any sort of relationship with him and advised him that the man was seeking a restraining order. The man requested to collect his belongings from inside. The caller explained that he had already collected these belongings and placed them outside to be picked up. The unwelcome guest agreed to stay away.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Fraud: Officers assisted a Pigeon Hill Street resident at 12:26 p.m. and a Lozant Place resident at 5:31 p.m. Both reported a false unemployment claim was filed in his or her name.
4:01 p.m.: Report of a scooter parked in a King Street parking lot for over two weeks. The scooter reportedly did not have a license plate as it had an engine under 50cc. Officers will be "keeping an eye" on the scooter for now.
2:35 p.m.: The DPW was notified of downed electrical wires on Smith Street Court.
12:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
10:21 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received verbal warning for a one-way violation.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 3
7:21 p.m.: Medical emergency on Woodholm Road. The person refused ambulance services.
2:54 p.m.: The DPW and National Grid were notified of a sink hole on Sea Street.
1:50 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
12:33 p.m.: Officers assisted a Walker Road resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.
5:07 a.m.: Medical emergency on Elm Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Nov. 3
9:34 p.m.: A driver on Lufkin Road received a criminal application on charges of failing to pull over for an officer, illegally attaching plates, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle with a revoked and unrenewable registration. The car was towed by Tally's Towing.
8:55 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Dodge Street.
6:32 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
Fraud: Officers assisted a Martin Street resident at 9:02 a.m. and an Eastern Avenue resident at 6:16 p.m. who both reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.
11:15 a.m.: A person reported losing a wallet at The Farm Bar and Grille on Western Avenue.
10:42 a.m.: Lift assist on Lakeshore Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.