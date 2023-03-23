In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 22
2:20 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Jerden’s Lane, a verbal warning was issued.
10:43 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Thatcher Road and Water Tower Road, a civil infraction was issued.
ESSEX
Wednesday, March 22
Traffic stops were made at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Laurel Lane at 8:05 a.m., when a verbal warning was issued, and on Eastern Avenue at 9:30 and 9:42 p.m., when citation were issued to both drivers.
8:43 p.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at the intersection of John Wise Avenue and John Wise Lane.
8:20 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident with no injuries on the southbound lanes of Route 128 at Exit 47.