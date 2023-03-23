Burnt food at Washington Street residence

At 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, burnt food on the stove caused lots of smoke in a second-floor apartment at 92-94 Washington St. according to Deputy Chief Phil Harvey. No one was injured. Ladder 1 raised its ladder to the second floor of the two-family home just in case it would be needed but it was not used, Harvey said. Other companies responding to the scene were Gloucester Fire Rescue, Engine 1, and Harvey. A police officer was also on scene directing traffic.

 ETHAN FORMAN/Staff photo

In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Wednesday, March 22

2:20 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Jerden’s Lane, a verbal warning was issued.

10:43 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Thatcher Road and Water Tower Road, a civil infraction was issued.

ESSEX

Wednesday, March 22

Traffic stops were made at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Laurel Lane at 8:05 a.m., when a verbal warning was issued, and on Eastern Avenue at 9:30 and 9:42 p.m., when citation were issued to both drivers.

8:43 p.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at the intersection of John Wise Avenue and John Wise Lane.

8:20 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident with no injuries on the southbound lanes of Route 128 at Exit 47.

