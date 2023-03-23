At 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, burnt food on the stove caused lots of smoke in a second-floor apartment at 92-94 Washington St. according to Deputy Chief Phil Harvey. No one was injured. Ladder 1 raised its ladder to the second floor of the two-family home just in case it would be needed but it was not used, Harvey said. Other companies responding to the scene were Gloucester Fire Rescue, Engine 1, and Harvey. A police officer was also on scene directing traffic.