In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, June 2
8:57 a.m.: A resident of the 300-block of Concord Street reported that someone came onto his property and damaged a flag pole.
8:50 a.m.: An injured deer was reported in the area of 1 Ferry St. Environmental Police officers were not in the area the and requested local police euthanize the animal.
4:26 a.m.: A Chestnut Street resident called to report his neighbor is playing Bon Jovi loudly and he is unable to sleep.
Tuesday, June 1
11:47 p.m.: The station has been receiving numerous prank calls from an individual using a blocked private number. The caller stated that he has warrants and to "come get him" in the area of Flanagan Square.
6:20 p.m.: An employee of the Ocean House Hotel at Bass Rocks reported that the people in Room 107 were drunk and verbally abusive to her and the guest in Room 106. When police checked, the tenants had gone and left the tub running, which was beginning to overflow.
1:15 p.m.: A woman called to say a white Chevy sedan pulled over right next to her when she was walking her dog. Once the car made its way over to her, the driver said, "Hello cutie, I couldn't help but stop, if you get any cuter I might die."
The woman said she attempted to walk past the rear of the car but could not fit. The man then attempted to hand her a butterscotch lollipop, saying "Will you take this?" The woman replied that she was on a diet to which the man said, "Honey you're so cute I want to take you to Disney World with me." At this point, the man drove away. The woman said that the man was heavyset with a mustache, long ponytail, clear glasses and wearing green shorts. She was unable to see his license plate due to foggy plate cover. She did notice numerous Disney character stuffed animals were. in the back seat. The woman said that she has walked that area before and never seen the vehicle or the man behind the wheel. Police informed the woman to call back if the man returns.
12:23 p.m.: A hypodermic needle recovered from Sleepy Hollow Road was disposed of safely.
10:29 a.m.: A 911 caller reported a squirrel is stuck in her sanctuary at 820 Washington St.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, June 1
10:20 p.m.: Lift assist on Main Street.
8:56 p.m.: A person walking a dog on Dean Road reported being followed by a coyote. Officers escorted the woman and her dog back to her home.
6:14 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
4:06 p.m.: Report of a semi-truck knocking down phone wires on Dock Square. Verizon was notified.
1:23 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, June 1
7:29 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on School Street. No injuries were reported. Information was exchanged between the two drivers
5:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Bridge Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:08 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his car on Lincoln Street.
9:33 and 9:22 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Ashland and Highland avenues. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:21 a.m.: Lift assist on Rockwood Heights. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, June 1
10:55 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:44 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run at a Main Street parking lot. No injuries were reported. The damage to the car was reportedly under $1,000.
6:12 and 6:04 p.m.: Two drivers on Main Street received verbal warnings for hands-free driving violations.
10:20 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:17 a.m.: Public Works notified to remove debris from the roadway on Southern Avenue.