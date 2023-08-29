In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Aug. 18
7:58 p.m.: A group was dispersed after a report of a disturbance at Burnham’s Field on Burnham Street.
4:47 p.m.: As a result of a harassment order service, a 24-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on a default warrant with a charge of failing to appear in court. The report states the man had six active arrest warrants at the time of his arrest.
4:41 p.m.: Three hypodermic needles were retrieved from Beach Court and disposed of safely.
4:28 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department at 95 Prospect St. Police found a smoke alarm activated with tenant saying there was smoke in the building. The Gloucester Fire Department was notified. The cause was reported as food on the stove and one person was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2 p.m.: A larceny was reported on Dory Road.
1:39 p.m.: As a result of parking enforcement at the Jodrey State Fish Pier on Parker Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 35-year-old Gloucester man on charges of attaching plates, and having an uninsured, unregistered motor vehicle on a public way or place. Police came across a white 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck parked at the end of the fish pier that had minor front-end damage and ran the plate. It came back to a 2008 Nissan Sentra, and the Vehicle Identification Number came back to a residence in the city. Police went to this address and spoke with the homeowner who said the vehicle had been sold to the 35-year-old man. Police had the vehicle towed.
8:03 a.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported on Blynman Avenue.
2:53 a.m.: Police responded to a report of loitering at Shaw’s on Railroad Avenue.
1:20 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Atlantic Street and Castle View Drive. Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 21-year-old Gloucester man charging him with negligent driving; using a handheld device while driving, first offense; leaving the scene of property damage; and a marked lanes violation/ The crash report states a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was heading down Castle View Drive when the driver was reported to have looked down at the phone and swerved right mounting the curb. The car continued up an incline rock ledge with trees and plants. The car struck and snapped a tree at the trunk and then dragged it several feet. The car left the driveway then struck a bush. The driver called for a tow truck and called 911 and the report said he left the scene. The car was towed by Tally’s to Pond Road. Police spoke with the driver at his home. No injuries were reported and the driver refused medical attention.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Crashes with property damage only were reported Reynard Street at 9:39 a.m., on Main Street at 5:35 p.m.
11:56 a.m.: As a result of reported shoplifting at the Liquor Locker, 287 Main St., police arrested a 50-year-old Gloucester man of no know address on a charge of shoplifting. When officers arrived, an employee told police an unknown individual had stolen a bottle of liquor and begun walking up Rogers Street. Another employee followed him. Police, along with the store employee, caught up with the individual sitting on the ground on Rogers Street. The store employee told police the man had opened the bottle of Larceny Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey valued at $32.99 and drank from it before handing it back, so the liquor store would be unable to sell it. Police said the man admitted to the allegations of shoplifting and he was arrested without incident.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Aug. 29
1:18 a.m.: A report of suspicious activity was made at a Scott’s Way address.
Monday, Aug. 28
5:40 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Martin and Winthrop streets, a written warning was issued.
4:39 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
Sunday Aug. 27
4:26 p.m.: After a report of an unconsciousness and unresponsive person, a medical ambulance transport was conducted.
3:55 p.m.: A complaint was made about an animal on Desoto Road.
10:40 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Eastern Ave., no action was reportedly taken.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Aug. 28
6:14 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property on Beach Street.
5:16 p.m.: A report was made about alleged larceny/forgery/fraud at a Granite Street address.
1:27 p.m.: After a report about an animal at an Eastern Avenue address, Animal Control was notified.
10:17 a.m.: A police wellness check was conducted on Main Street.
6:42 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Squam Road address.
5:08 a.m.: After an alarm sounded at a Mill Lane address, the Fire Department was dispatched.
3:01 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Union Lane address.
Sunday Aug. 279:06 p.m.: After an alarm sounded on Thatcher Road, the Fire Department was dispatched.
Saturday Aug. 26
9:11 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Pleasant Street, a verbal warning was issued.
Medical emergencies: Ambulance transport was conducted from a Normanstone Drive address at 11:43 a.m. and a Smith Road address at 3:19 p.m.
2:15 p.m.: Lost and found property was reported at a T Wharf address.
1:29 p.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched to a School Street address.
1:15 p.m.: After a report about an animal at a Long Beach address, someone was reportedly spoken to.
10:16 a.m.: A report was made about an animal on Story Street. Animal Control was notified.
5:21 a.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched to a Breakwater Avenue address.
Friday Aug. 25
Medical emergencies: Ambulance ambulance transport was conducted from a Granite Street address at 1:04 a.m. and a School Street address at 10:09 a.m.
Thursday Aug. 24
Medical emergencies: Ambulance ambulance transport was refused at a Granite Street address at 3:02 p.m. and at a Doyle Cove Road address at 5:16 p.m. and, after a medical alarm, an ambulance transport was conducted from a Millbrook Park address at 9:39 p.m.
12:30 p.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched to a South Street address.
11:45 a.m.: After a report about the alleged erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Thatcher Road, a verbal warning was issued.
7:57 p.m.: A report was made about an animal on Highland Street. Animal Control was notified.
6:02 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a citation was issued.