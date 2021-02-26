In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Feb. 25
8:07 p.m.: William J. Chadwick, 33, of 288 Western Ave. was arrested at the 7-Eleven on Maplewood Avenue on charges of possession of crystal methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. An officer was dispatched to 48 Maplewood Ave. to check on the well being of a man in a white SUV parked in front of the 7-Eleven. The caller told police the driver appeared to be nodding off and hanging out the door and almost fell out four times. Video surveillance, from across the street, was later reviewed and shows the driver searching for something inside of the car for several minutes, then locking the car and entering the convenience store. An officer arrived, and flashed his cruiser lights to let the SUV driver know police were there. It appeared the driver was ignoring the officers' presence. Police activated the cruiser's strobe light mode and eventually got the driver's attention. He rolled down the window and explained that he did not have his license with him. As the driver fumbled through his wallet for another form of identification, an officer observed a license which he explained was suspended. When the officer asked him to turn off the SUV and step out, the driver asked if the officer would give him a break and "write him a ticket like the Newburyport police had done and they summonsed me in." When he eventually stepped outside of the car, an officer observed a small glassine bag beside the driver seat and a semi-clear, rock-like substance, later identified as crystal methamphetamine, inside of the door threshold area.
Hypodermic needles where disposed of safely after two were recovered from outside Horvitz and Prisch, 128 Main St. on 7:03 a.m. and one from the Stop and Shop Supermarket lot at 6 Thatcher Road at 5:26 p.m.
2:34 p.m.: A Bank of America debit card was found on the ground in the police parking lot. The card was turned over to an officer.
11:48 a.m.: Kevin Jerome Reardon, 37, of 370 Main St. was arrested on Perkins Street on charges of receiving stolen property over $1,200, possession of burglary tools, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of drugs, and possession of a dangerous weapon.
The arrest occurred after an officer was dispatched to the area of 62 Perkins St. for a report of suspicious activity. The caller relayed that there was a man wearing a puffy coat with two backpacks was attempting to enter vehicles on the street. Police located the man, later identified as Reardon, in front of the Dollar Store at Gloucester Crossing. It was noted in the log that Reardon has a history of arrests on charges of breaking into cars, including two open cases in Gloucester District Court.
An officer detained Reardon and placed him in handcuffs after police said had reached for a knife that was concealed in his pocket. The knife was later determined to be spring assisted, qualifying it as a dangerous weapon. Another pat frisk for weapons revealed another fixed blade knife, wire cutters and pliers.
In a search of the backpacks officers found a laptop computer with a community college sticker as well as a binder with miscellaneous college papers. They also recovered a Slime air compressor. After being transported to staton, officers found body spray and a hat on Reardon that still had tags from Marshalls on it. As officers attempted to remove these items, Reardon reached into his pocket and grabbed an item that he attempted to put into this mouth. Reardon kept resisting the officers and once they were able to open his hand, officers found a half of a Xanax bar that he had attempted to swallow. Officers also located a razor blade.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Feb. 26
1:21 a.m.: Medical emergency on Phillips Avenue. Services were rendered on site.
Thursday, Feb. 25
4:35 p.m.: Report of a canopy outside the First Baptist Church of Rockport on High Street that wasn't staked down. Officers spoke to church officials and the canopy was taken down.
3:10 p.m.: Comcast was notified of low-hanging cable wires on Granite Street.
9:40 a.m.: Complaint regarding an explicit political sign outside a Castle Lane home. Throughout the day, officers received four complaints regarding the sign.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Feb. 25
5:53 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding and having expired registration.
4:10 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for failing to yield.
3:07 p.m.: Lift assist on Butler.
11:25 a.m.: A Central Street resident reported a cell phone account had been fraudulently opened under their name.
5:25 a.m.: Medical emergency on Old Essex Road. The person refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Thursday, Feb. 25
1:05 p.m.: Report of a possible break-in on Southern Avenue. No items appeared to be missing from the home. Officers found no evidence of forced entry.
9 a.m.: Report of a gas smell inside a Story Acres Road home. Firefighters ventilated the home and cleared a short time later.