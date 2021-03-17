In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, March 17
1:14 a.m.: An officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the O'Maley Middle School lot with two occupants in the back seat. The police spoke with both subjects and verified their well being, and they were told to move along for the night.
Tuesday, March 16
1:34 p.m.: While on routine patrol, an officer observed a white Nissan traveling on Maplewood Avenue. The officer ran the vehicle's registration on MDT and found that the registered owner had a suspended license. The registration also came back as revoked for insurance. The police initiated a vehicle stop and when asked for his license, the driver explained that he did not have it and was unable to provide the vehicle's registration. The driver was asked to step out of the car and was brought to the back of the vehicle where he was informed that he was under arrest.
1:32 p.m.: Three or so children around the age of 12 were reportedLY throwing rocks at the building of 21-35 Cobblestone Lane. Police were unable to locate the children.
10:21 a.m.: A motor vehicle was hit and abandoned near the YMCA at 71 Middle St.
10:17 a.m.: Massachusetts Audubon Society will be hunting deer on Kettle Island on Thursday morning. Police received the notification so that the department was aware that the operation to control the deer population on the island will be leaving from Manchester with that town's Harbormaster at 8 a.m. The surrounding community has been notified.
8:39 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Washington Street and disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, March 16
5:19 p.m.: A person parked outside Cumberland Farms on Railroad Avenue reported a weather guard had been ripped off the car and thrown on the ground.
3:34 p.m.: Firefighters responded to a flooded apartment unit on Bearskin Neck.
2:23 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small fire on a Squam Hill Road driveway.
8:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Shetland Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, March 16
5:26 p.m.: Report of a person passed out behind the wheel of a parked car on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital and received a court summons for inhaling toxic vapors.
5:09 and 12:17 p.m.: Two drivers on Summer Street and Route 128 southbound received warnings —- one verbal and one written — for having an expired inspection stickers.
12:07 a.m.: Officers spoke with a Central Street resident who complained about the neighbor's rooster crowing early in the morning.
ESSEX
Wednesday, March 17
6:44 and 6:27 a.m.: Two drivers on Eastern Avenue received verbal warnings for speeding.
Tuesday, March 16
2:50 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
12:04 p.m.: Report of a broken pine tree leaning against electrical wires on Centennial Grove Road. National Grid was notified.
11:15 a.m.: Officers assisted two residents with installing their infant car seats.