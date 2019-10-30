In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Oct. 29
10:21 a.m.: Officer responded to a Chestnut Street address on report of a group of individuals drinking in public. The group was dispersed. No arrests.
7:58 a.m.: Police responded to a Trask Street address on a report of smoke in the building. The smoke was caused when a mushroom caught fire on an electric stovetop.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday Oct. 30
1:41 a.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a written warning for excessive noise and not having a front license plate.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
10:07 p.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person refused ambulance services.
7:03 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a verbal warning for having a broken plate light.
4:28 p.m.: A person reported a hit-and-run on his or her car parked on Jerden's Lane. Officers were unable to locate the person who hit the car. The damage caused by the accident is estimated to cost under $1,000. No injuries were reported.
1:38 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:32 p.m.: Medical emergency on Stockholm Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:23 p.m.: Report of a lift assist on Squam Hill Court.
9:34 a.m.: Officers inspected a firebox on South Street
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Oct. 29
10:55 a.m.: Report of a gas line strike on Boardman Avenue. The Fire Department was dispatched and National Grid was notified.
10:54 a.m.: Medical emergency on Highland Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Oct. 30
10:26 a.m.: A driver will be summonsed to court on an unspecified motor vehicle charge after a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
7:16 a.m.: Traffic stop on Main Street. No action taken.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the morning.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Southern Avenue at DeSoto Road at 10:08 a.m., Western Avenue at Essex Park Road at 10:58 p.m., Southern Avenue at 2:31 p.m., Apple Street at 3:07 p.m., John Wise Avenue at 7:30 p.m., and Eastern Avenue at 7:58 p.m. All drivers received verbal warnings.
3:37 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Lake Shore Drive. Property checked.
Citizen assist: Police gave aid as needed on Martin Street at 11:23 a.m. and Main Street at 3:16 p.m.
2:49 p.m.: The rescue squad aided a person who fell on Western Avenue.
1:04 p.m.: Utility requested on Harlow Street at Conomo Point Road. Notification made.
8:27 a.m.: Assistance given to motorist whose vehicle became disabled on Eastern Avenue.
8:12 a.m.: 911 call made from Main Street. It was a false alarm.
6:21 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to a call for medical aid on Western Avenue. An individual who was feeling poorly was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
