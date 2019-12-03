In news taken from Cape Ann’s police and fire department logs:
ROCKPORT
Monday, Dec. 2
10:37 p.m.: A parked motorcycle on Holbook Court was moved as it was impeding the DPW's snow plowing.
10:26 p.m.: Medical emergency at Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:18 p.m.: Report of a car diving slowly up and down Granite Street. The driver told officers they were looking for the Shalin Liu Performance Center. Officers led the driver to the Main Street concert hall.
9:34 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a street sign down on Briarstone Road.
8:54 p.m.: The DPW closed down traffic on Penzance Road due inclement weather.
8:44 and 8:28 p.m.: Two cars parked on Granite Street and Broadway were tagged.
5:11 p.m. and 9:07 and 8:50 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Millbrook Park, Broadway and School Street. All three were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:49 a.m.: A Granite Street resident reported their upstairs neighbor was slamming things on the ground. Officers spoke with both people and peace was restored.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Dec. 2
10:09 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for having an expired registration.
8:01 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Dec. 3
6:35 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having an obstructed license plate and a stop sign violation.
Monday, Dec. 2
11:14 p.m.: Report of icy road conditions on Western Avenue. The DPW was notified to sand down the roadway.
5:28 p.m.: Medical emergency on Lowe Hill Road. The person refused ambulance services.
4:49 p.m.: A person on Dodge Street reported a dog had jumped into their car. The dog was not aggressive, and its owner was located a short time later.
1:46 p.m.: A driver reportedly hit a large rock on Main Street. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. The car was able to leave the scene on its own power.
1:29 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for having an expired license.
11:34 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.
