In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Aug. 30
8:14 a.m.: A woman from Our Lady of Good Voyage Church at 142 Prospect St. reported that someone went into her open-top Jeep overnight and stole her license, passport and AirPods.
1:30 a.m.: Police were dispatched to 1 Maple St. for a report of an individual breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, the woman told police that she went outside when her neighbors thought they heard someone in her car. She went outside to confront the person, who ran away.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Aug. 30
6:40 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting and damaging a Main Street resident's "Slow— Children Playing" plastic road sign.
5:30 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was towed.
Medical emergencies on Briny Way at 3:51 p.m. and Highview Road at 5:11 p.m. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Speeding: Two drivers on Granite Street received written warnings during traffic stops at 12:58 and 1:47 p.m.
9:04 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. Services were rendered on site.
7:13 a.m.: Report of an ongoing neighbor dispute on Granite Street.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Aug. 30
6:45 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for operating while wearing headphones.
4:43 p.m.: Animal Control and NOAA were notified of an injured seal on Proctor Street.
Speeding: Drivers on Moses Hill and Walker roads were issued written warnings during traffic stops at 1:46 and 2:32 p.m., respectively.
1:07 p.m.: A Beach Street resident reported a lawn sign was stolen from the property.
3:39 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, Aug. 30
9:34 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.