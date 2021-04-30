In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, April 29
5:11 p.m.: Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Route 128 north just after Exit 53, where Gloucester Fire paramedics were already on sceneand attending to the driver. Police observed that the driver's vehicle was in the breakdown lane with heavy damage to the front and side rear of the vehicle. The man told police he believed another driver's car hydroplaned into him, causing his vehicle to spin out of control. He stated that a man named Mark, who was in a blue Tacoma, stopped to help him after the collision and believes he may have struck him. Police did not find any blue paint transfer on the man's car. The driver was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for further evaluation and Tally's arrived and towed the vehicle.
4:30 p.m.: A man walked into the police station to report a larceny through the wire transfer service Zelle. The man stated that he attempted to purchase a Siamese cat from a buyer in Texas and gave $550 on April 26 for a deposit to a Rudy Deans. On April 28, the man was told to give more money for travel insurance for the Siamese cat. He then transferred $950 to a Jonathan Moore. He was then reached a third time, when it he was requested he deposit more money for an air conditioning unit for the cat. Through this email, the man noticed multiple spelling errors and did not believe it to be a true transaction.
He told police that he would like a report on file to follow up and make an insurance claim with his bank.
10:10 a.m.: A Woodward Avenue woman came to the station to report that her car was stolen overnight from her residence. She said that the keys were inside the car and the doors were not locked.
ROCKPORT
Friday, April 30
12:28 a.m.: The Forest Fire Department pumped water out of a flooded basement on Granite Street.
Thursday, April 29
11:37 and 10:21 p.m.: The Forest Fire Department pumped water out of two flooded basements on Granite Street.
6:30 p.m.: Public Works cleared out clogged storm drains on High Street.
5:43 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:09 p.m.: The Fire Department extinguished a car fire on Clark Avenue. No injuries were reported. The extent of damage to the car was unknown at press time.
2:50 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Curtis Street and Calebs Lane. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:08 and 10:37 a.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove raccoons from Pigeon Hill Street and Eden Road.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, April 29
6:51 p.m.: Ambulance One assisted with a medical call in Gloucester.
10:53 a.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for speeding.