GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, April 8
11:24 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Essex Avenue.
8:06 p.m.: Peace was restored at Shaw's Market on Railroad Avenue after police responded to a report of a disturbance.
6:09 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Essex Avenue for a report of threats to a BMW.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, April 9
4:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on Greystone Lane. The person refused ambulance services.
1:34 a.m.: Report of a car idling loudly outside a Kitefield Road residence. The car left the area once officers arrived on the scene.
12:50 a.m.: Medical emergency on Woodbury Lane. The person refused ambulance services.
Wednesday, April 8
4:02 p.m.: A Sandy Bay Terrace resident reported seeing a suspicious person trying to enter a neighboring apartment unit. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the person in question. The tenant of the unit told officers the person was a friend that accidentally got locked out. No further action was taken.
12:22 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person refused ambulance services.
8:45 a.m.: Medical emergency on Railroad Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
8:08 a.m.: Lift assist on Broadway. No injuries were reported.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, April 8
5:32 p.m.: Four people were vacated from the High School's Hyland Athletic Field on Lincoln Street.
4:19 p.m.: A Forest Street resident reported receiving a social security scam call.
12:05 a.m.: Officers assisted a Newport Park resident who was locked out of their home.
9:55 a.m.: A person on School Street reported his pickup truck's loading ramps were missing. At the time of publication, the ramps have not been found.
ESSEX
Wednesday, April 8
4:10 p.m: Report of an abandoned car on the corner of Western Avenue and Apple Street. Officers found the car was running and parked in the inbound lane with its hazard lights on. The car owner returned soon after and told officers two dogs ran across the road in front of the car. The driver had pulled over to try and help them. Essex does not have a leash law. The car was later moved without incident.
7:23 a.m.: An Eastern Avenue resident reported smoke coming from an oil burner. Firefighters on scene shut off the oil burner, and the homeowner said he would contact a service company to repair it.
